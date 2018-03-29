'The Everyday Meat Guide' by Ray Venezia

From the publisher: When Rachael Ray wants to tell her 2.6 million viewers how to shop wisely at the meat counter, she invites veteran butcher Ray Venezia on her show. This handbook condenses Venezia's expert advice from 25 years behind the butcher block, giving every weeknight shopper and grill enthusiast the need-to-know information on meat grades, best values, and common cuts for poultry, pork, lamb, veal, and beef. The Everyday Meat Guide includes easy-to-follow illustrations and instructions for the questions butchers are most often asked, plus a handy photo gallery for quick identification at the market. This refreshingly simplified, confidence-instilling take on the most intimidating part of grocery shopping makes navigating the meat counter truly easy.