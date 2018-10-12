Teresa Giudice's daughter Gia breaks silence on Joe's deportation ruling: 'Let’s fight this'

Gia Giudice is speaking out.

Teresa and Joe Giudice's 17-year-old daughter is coming to her father's defense following news of his deportation to his native Italy.

ET confirmed on Wednesday that Joe -- who started his 41-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, in March 2016 after both he and Teresa pleaded guilty to multiple charges of fraud -- has been ordered to leave the United States at the end of his prison sentence. As of Wednesday, he had 30 days to appeal the decision.

On Friday, Gia took to Instagram to share a video of a man, Fred Rubino, calling for an appeal of Joe's deportation. Rubino claimed the ruling by Immigration Judge John Ellington "racist" and "political" because Joe is Italian.

"Spread the word, could’ve said it better myself.. ❤️🙏🏻 I love you daddy, let’s fight this! @fredrubino," Gia captioned the video, also sharing a message of support to her father on her Instagram Story.

A source told ET on Wednesday that while Teresa had yet to break her silence on the news, she was "devastated" by the deportation ruling.

According to the source, Teresa -- who also served jail time but was released after nearly a year behind bars in December 2015 -- is hopeful that the couple can win the appeal and Joe will be able to stay. However, the source says their relationship is in jeopardy if Joe is forced to return to Italy.

"The deportation has always been a thing in the back of the family's mind, but now it's a harsh reality," the source says of Joe and Teresa, who, in addition to Gia, are parents to 14-year-old Gabriella, 13-year-old Milania and 9-year-old Audriana.

"As much as Teresa said she would live in Italy with Joe in the past, that most likely won't happen as her father is in the States, and so is her family and friends. If Joe doesn't win the appeal, his relationship with Teresa is in question."