Tekashi 6ix9ine held in general population at Brooklyn prison while he awaits bail hearing: report

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was reportedly placed in general population at a New York City prison while he awaits a bail hearing after he was arrested on racketeering and firearms charges.

The Brooklyn-based rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was among four who were arrested earlier this week. The three others were associates of 6ix9ine. He was being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, according to TMZ. His bailing hearing is set for Wednesday.

One prosecutor told a judge Monday that former members of the rapper’s crew sought to inflict harm on 6ix9ine after he accused them of turning on him. Federal authorities took the rapper into custody after learning he was planning a trip to a Connecticut casino and thought a hit on him might put other people in jeopardy, according to TMZ.

A judge said at his initial hearing there was evidence that he directed or participated in multiple acts of violence as part of a deadly gang over the last eight months.

“The defendant is quite violent,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Longyear said of 6ix9ine.

Prosecutors alleged 6ix9ine, 22, has publicly declared himself as a member of the violent New York gang, 9 Trey Bloods, which was mentioned throughout his indictment.

The gang allegedly carried out acts of murder, robbery and narcotics trafficking in Manhattan, the Bronx and Brooklyn since at least 2013.

The “STOOPID” rapper also allegedly participated in a July shooting of a bystander in Brooklyn and a gunpoint robbery of one of his rival’s gangs last spring. He faces 32 years to life in prison if he's found guilty of his charges.

6ix9ine pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in Brooklyn Criminal Court in connection with a May traffic stop. In a 2015 case, he was sentenced to probation for his involvement in a sexually explicit video of a 13-year-old girl.

