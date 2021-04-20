Ted Nugent reveals positive coronavirus diagnosis: 'Never been so sick in my life'

Musician Ted Nugent revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 and his symptoms were intense.

"I thought I was dying," the 72-year-old singer said during a Facebook Live video on Monday in a video shot at his Michigan ranch.

"Everybody told me I should not announce this, but can you hear it, I have had flu symptoms for the last 10 days," Nugent described.

"I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days, but I did, I crawled," he continued. Nugent said his symptoms included "body aches" and "a stuffed-up head."

In the video, the "Cat Scratch Fever" singer repeatedly used racist slurs to refer to COVID-19 and reiterated his previous stance that he won't be getting the vaccine because he claims wrongly that "nobody knows what’s in it."

Nugent, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, previously called the pandemic a scam and has railed against public health restrictions.

A rep for Nugent didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.