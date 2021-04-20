Ted Nugent reveals positive coronavirus diagnosis: 'Never been so sick in my life'
The musician said his symptoms included 'body aches' and 'a stuffed-up head'
Musician Ted Nugent revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 and his symptoms were intense.
"I thought I was dying," the 72-year-old singer said during a Facebook Live video on Monday in a video shot at his Michigan ranch.
"Everybody told me I should not announce this, but can you hear it, I have had flu symptoms for the last 10 days," Nugent described.
"I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days, but I did, I crawled," he continued. Nugent said his symptoms included "body aches" and "a stuffed-up head."
In the video, the "Cat Scratch Fever" singer repeatedly used racist slurs to refer to COVID-19 and reiterated his previous stance that he won't be getting the vaccine because he claims wrongly that "nobody knows what’s in it."
Nugent, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, previously called the pandemic a scam and has railed against public health restrictions.
A rep for Nugent didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.