Taylor Swift's new album 'Midnights' comes out on Kim Kardashian's birthday

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Taylor Swift surprised fans on Sunday evening when she announced that she will be releasing a new album, "Midnights," in October.

But it wasn't long before fans realized that the release date, Oct. 21, is also Kim Kardashian's 42nd birthday.

The two stars have been involved in a very public feud dating back to 2016, when the reality star took to her Snapchat and leaked a private phone call in which Taylor gave Kardashian's then husband, Kanye West, permission to use the lyric "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex" in his song.

Swift subsequently defended herself, boldly stating that what Kardashian and West did was "character assassination" and that she had been "falsely painted as a liar" because the clip suggested she had approved the explicit lyrics.

TAYLOR SWIFT TAKES HOME VMAS VIDEO OF THE YEAR AWARD, ANNOUNCES SURPRISE ALBUM

"Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me ‘that b----’ in his song? It doesn’t exist because it never happened," Swift responded. "I wanted to believe Kanye when he told me that I would love the song. I wanted us to have a friendly relationship. He promised to play the song for me, but he never did."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Fans were also quick to note that not only does Taylor's new, highly anticipated album come out on Kardashian's birthday, but Swift also announced it exactly 13 years after the now infamous incident at the 2009 VMAs. It was there that West interrupted Swift onstage during her acceptance speech for Best Female Video.

Thirteen is the music mogul's favorite number. "Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight," Swift wrote on Twitter alongside the album artwork for the 13-track disc.

One fan summed it up on Twitter, writing, "So just to recap: @taylorswift13, born on the 13th, 13 years after the Kanye incident at the @vmas, accepts the VMA for her 10 minute version of a song and announces her 10th studio album, coming in the 10th month of the year. It will have - naturally - 13 tracks."

Swift made her surprise announcement at Sunday's VMAs, where she also won the Video of the Year award, the evening's most lauded. She told the crowd, "I'm so heartened by the fact that for the first time in VMA history, four of the directors nominated in the Video of the Year category are women. I'm so proud of what we made."

"Midnights" will be Swift's 10th studio album.