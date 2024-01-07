Golden Globes confessions: A 'Suits' spinoff, Nicolas Cage's musical plans and Kelsey Grammer's future

Kelsey Grammer, Nicolas Cage and more Hollywood stars shared red carpet confessions while attending the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday night.

Grammer explained he's working on more films and TV shows but also expects another season of his "Frasier" reboot.

"We've got a bunch of really good ideas for it," he told Fox News Digital. "It's nice to kind of be thinking about where he's going next."

Patrick J. Adams gave "Suits" fans some good news as he showed up with co-star Gabriel Macht. "Suits" saw a resurgence in popularity this past summer as it came to Netflix in June. Adams confirmed a "Suits" spin-off is coming.

The new series will be within the "Suits" universe, but it's unclear if Adams or Macht will be making a return. However, Adams isn't opposed to the idea, and even hinted that he'd be happy to team up again with Meghan Markle, who played Rachel on the show.

"Let's go, I'd do it," Adams told E! News. "I'm ready. Mike and Rachel in Seattle."

Reese Witherspoon confirmed that the much-anticipated season three of "Big Little Lies" could come to fruition, nearly five years after the second season premiered.

"We are working on it," the actress said on the red carpet.

Witherspoon's co-star for the HBO series, Nicole Kidman, also seemingly confirmed the move at a fan event in November, according to a video shared on Deuxmoi.

"I loved ‘Big Little Lies’ because it sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children, and I was thinking I was going to retire, and then this situation came along, where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show," Kidman said. "And then all of you watched it and made it a massive success."

"And we will be bringing you a third one, just FYI."

Nicolas Cage walked the red carpet with his wife Riko Shibata on his 60th birthday. He told reporters it was the "second most epic birthday" of his life.

"I’m just looking at this whole experience as one big birthday party," Cage said during Variety and Entertainment Tonight's pre-show. "It’s my surrealist birthday party. I’m excited to see everybody; everybody’s invited to my birthday party."

The "Dream Scenario" actor, who is nominated for best performance by a leading actor in a musical or comedy, said he'd like to take on a musical for his next role. Cage joked he could see himself in "Jesus Christ Superstar."

Jennifer Lopez confessed how she knew husband Ben Affleck was the one after a reporter joked she was a "marriage expert" now that she's been married four times.

"When they say you know, you know," Lopez mused. "And other times when you didn't know, you also didn't know."

