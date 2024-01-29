Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    12 Images

    PHOTOS: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate as Kansas City Chiefs advance to Super Bowl

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared romantic moments on the field while celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC win. The Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

    Start Slideshow
  • Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes arrive to the NFL AFC Championship football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens
    Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes, right, arrive at the NFL AFC Championship football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Jan. 28, 2024.
    read more
    Kara Durrette/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Cara Delevingne, Taylor Swift and Ross Travis look on during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Game
    From left to right, Cara Delevingne, Taylor Swift and Ross Travis look on during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Jan. 28, 2024.
    read more
    Rob Carr/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift on the field
    Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift on the field at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Jan. 28, 2024.
    read more
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce after an AFC Championship NFL football game
    Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Jan. 28, 2024. The Chiefs won 17-10, advancing to the Super Bowl to take on the San Francisco 49ers.
    read more
    AP Photo/Julio Cortez / AP Images
  • Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift
    Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift after winning the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Jan. 28, 2024.
    read more
     Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Travis Kelce shares a kiss with Taylor Swift
    Travis Kelce shares a kiss with Taylor Swift on the field at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Jan. 28, 2024.
    read more
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jason Kelce embraces his brother Travis Kelce as Taylor Swift smiles
    Jason Kelce embraces his brother Travis Kelce after the Chiefs won the AFC Championship as Taylor Swift looks on at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Jan. 28, 2024.
    read more
     AP Photo/Nick Wass / AP Images
  • Taylor Swift embraces former NFL player Tony Romo
    Taylor Swift embraces former NFL player Tony Romo at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Jan. 28, 2024.
    read more
    AP Photo/Julio Cortez / AP Images
  • Taylor Swift walks with Donna Kelce on the field
    Taylor Swift walks with Donna Kelce on the field after the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Jan. 28, 2024.
    read more
    AP Photo/Julio Cortez / AP Images
  • Taylor Swift waves as she walks with Ed Kelce
    Taylor Swift walks with Ed Kelce after the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Jan. 28, 2024.
    read more
    Kara Durrette/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Taylor Swift walks off the field after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship football game
    Taylor Swift walks off the field after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Jan. 28, 2024.
    read more
    Kathryn Riley/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Travis Kelce smiles alongside Taylor Swift
    Travis Kelce smiles alongside Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Jan. 28, 2024.
    read more
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Published
    12 Images

    PHOTOS: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate as Kansas City Chiefs advance to Super Bowl

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared romantic moments on the field while celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC win. The Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • PHOTOS: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate as Kansas City Chiefs advance to Super Bowl
  • Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes arrive to the NFL AFC Championship football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens
  • Cara Delevingne, Taylor Swift and Ross Travis look on during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Game
  • Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift on the field
  • Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce after an AFC Championship NFL football game
  • Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift
  • Travis Kelce shares a kiss with Taylor Swift
  • Jason Kelce embraces his brother Travis Kelce as Taylor Swift smiles
  • Taylor Swift embraces former NFL player Tony Romo
  • Taylor Swift walks with Donna Kelce on the field
  • Taylor Swift waves as she walks with Ed Kelce
  • Taylor Swift walks off the field after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship football game
  • Travis Kelce smiles alongside Taylor Swift
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 12