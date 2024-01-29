Move Back
PHOTOS: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate as Kansas City Chiefs advance to Super Bowl
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared romantic moments on the field while celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC win. The Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.
- Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes, right, arrive at the NFL AFC Championship football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Jan. 28, 2024.read more
- From left to right, Cara Delevingne, Taylor Swift and Ross Travis look on during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Jan. 28, 2024.read more
- Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift on the field at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Jan. 28, 2024.read more
- Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Jan. 28, 2024. The Chiefs won 17-10, advancing to the Super Bowl to take on the San Francisco 49ers.read more
- Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift after winning the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Jan. 28, 2024.read more
- Travis Kelce shares a kiss with Taylor Swift on the field at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Jan. 28, 2024.read more
- Jason Kelce embraces his brother Travis Kelce after the Chiefs won the AFC Championship as Taylor Swift looks on at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Jan. 28, 2024.read more
- Taylor Swift embraces former NFL player Tony Romo at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Jan. 28, 2024.read more
- Taylor Swift walks with Donna Kelce on the field after the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Jan. 28, 2024.read more
- Taylor Swift walks with Ed Kelce after the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Jan. 28, 2024.read more
- Taylor Swift walks off the field after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Jan. 28, 2024.read more
- Travis Kelce smiles alongside Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Jan. 28, 2024.read more
