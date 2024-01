Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Taylor Swift's reputation with the Kansas City Chiefs is only getting stronger as she showed up in full force Sunday to support Travis Kelce at the AFC Championship game.

Swift, 34, sported a black coat over a red sweater while heading into M&T Bank Stadium with Brittany Mahomes ahead of the Chiefs playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens.

She joined another best friend, Keleigh Teller, in a private luxury box just before kick-off.

Her appearance in Baltimore marks Taylor's 12th time at a Kansas City game. If the Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl, Swifties could see Taylor at her lucky No. 13 game in Las Vegas.

Swift has been on a break for a few months before she brings "The Eras Tour" to Japan Feb. 7-10.

Only time will tell if the Chiefs will be contenders for another championship ring, or if Taylor will be able to make it to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11 for Super Bowl LVIII.

Kelce addressed the attention he's received this year dating one of the most recognizable people in the world, who also happens to be a billionaire on a global tour.

"I’d be silly to say that I didn’t notice it go up," Kelce said Friday. "I think the Super Bowl helped that and, obviously, how I live my off-field life definitely helps out. But I brought this upon myself and I do enjoy having fun with it all. The biggest thing is making sure my focus is right here in this building."

Kelce said he has to "compartmentalize" a lot of what he's hearing, and added: ‘It’s just outside noise."

"The only thing we’ve talked about is as long as we’re happy, we can’t listen to anything that's outside noise," Kelce said when asked whether he and Swift have discussed how to deal with the attention. "That’s all that matters."

