Taylor Swift AI-generated explicit photos outrage fans: 'Protect Taylor Swift'

AI photos showing Taylor Swift in sexualized positions outraged her fans as the photos made rounds on social media Thursday.

Swift's fans shared their thoughts on the fake pornographic images and flooded X with videos of the "Midnights" singer-songwriter from concerts and interviews instead.

X seemingly suspended at least one account associated with the images.

"'taylor swift is a billionaire she'll be fine' THAT DOESN'T MEAN U CAN GO AROUND POSTING SEXUAL AI PICS OF HER LIKE A FREAK SHE'S STILL HUMAN BEING WITH FEELINGS," one user wrote. "PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT."

"those taylor ai pics are straight up sexual harassment and it's disgusting that man can do those things without repercussions," another added. "they see women as objects made for their sick fantasies and i'm so sick of it. it makes me want to throw up. PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT."

"if you think sexualized non-consensual ai generated photos of taylor swift being spread online isn't an issue i want you to think what that means for countless women and children who aren't taylor swift who've also been subjected to digital rape and ai porn," one user noted.

Many users just wrote "PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT" alongside videos of the pop star singing.

Fox News Digital has reached out to a representative for Swift.

Amid the AI outrage, Swift is also dealing with a stalker at her New York City home.

David Crowe has been arrested three times in the last week outside her Tribeca neighborhood home. Crowe was charged with stalking in the fourth degree along with harassment in the first and second degree, Fox News Digital confirmed. The man has been "asked to leave [Swift's home] over 10 times," an assistant district attorney for Manhattan said in court.

According to the criminal complaint, obtained by Fox News Digital, Crowe was seen there "approximately 30 times" between Nov. 25, 2023, and Jan. 22, 2024.

Crowe was given supervised release after his arraignment on Jan. 24, as requested by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. However, he appeared outside of Swift's home shortly after leaving court.

"Officers responded to a 911 call for a disorderly male in the vicinity of Franklin Street and Hudson Street, which is in the First precinct," the NYPD told Fox News Digital. "On arrival, a male left the location and walked into the First Precinct, where he was subsequently taken into custody without further incident. He was charged with four counts of criminal contempt."

He remains in custody.

