Taylor Swift skips Travis Kelce's football games for Eras Tour prep

Taylor Swift may only sing about staying out too late, as the recently appointed billionaire is known for giving it her all at every performance.

Swift, 33, is so dedicated to her craft that she was absent from Travis Kelce's game on Sunday in Denver, and the Kansas City Chiefs suffered their first loss since their home opener against the Detroit Lions in September.

The "Cruel Summer" singer is in full concert preparations lately as she gears up for the South American stint of her Eras Tour.

Kelce's rigorous schedule as a professional athlete in the NFL and Swift's demanding agenda touring the world following the release of her latest rerecorded album seem to be common ground for the couple who both remain committed to their ambitious crafts.

TAYLOR SWIFT EMBRACED BY TRAVIS KELCE'S KANSAS CITY CHIEFS CREW: ‘SHE’S LETTING HER GUARD DOWN,' EXPERT SAYS

The "Style" singer-songwriter has revealed only bits and pieces of her health and wellness routines over the years, and what helps her entertain thousands of people each night while on the road.

In 2019, Swift admitted that the simple act of taking natural supplements have helped her with anxiety, muscle health and energy levels.

"Vitamins make me feel so much better! I take L-theanine, which is a natural supplement to help with stress and anxiety," she told Elle magazine while divulging 30 things she learned before turning 30 years old.

"I also take magnesium for muscle health and energy."

TAYLOR SWIFT AND TRAVIS KELCE RELATIONSHIP WORKS BECAUSE ‘THEY’RE VERY SUPPORTIVE OF EACH OTHER,' HIS DAD SAYS

Magnesium is known to support serotonin production, nerve function and blood pressure regulation in addition to blood glucose control, according to the National Institutes of Health.

In addition to vitamins, Swift stays hydrated. "I have so much water in my dressing room — because I drink, like, 10 bottles of water a day. That's pretty much all we have in there," she told Bon Appétit.

Swift also said she's an avid runner, and spends hours on the treadmill when she can find one while on tour.

"For me, running is about blasting a whole bunch of new songs and running to the beat. It's also good because it makes me find a gym wherever I am," she told WebMD in 2010.

The performer said that learning to "stop hating every ounce of fat on my body" was key to giving herself gratitude.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I worked hard to retrain my brain that a little extra weight means curves, shinier hair, and more energy," Swift told Elle.

"I think a lot of us push the boundaries of dieting, but taking it too far can be really dangerous. There is no quick fix. I work on accepting my body every day."

In her 2020 Netflix documentary, "Miss Americana," she shared her struggle with an eating disorder.

"I tend to get triggered by something, whether it's a picture of me where I feel like my tummy looked too big, or someone said that I looked pregnant, and that will trigger me to just starve a little bit. Just stop eating," Swift said. She recalled nearly fainting while on the "1989" tour.

"I don't think you know you're doing it when you do it gradually," she said. "You don't ever say, 'I have an eating disorder,' but you count everything you eat."

With all of those physical tools, Swift still takes pen to paper to focus on her mental health.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"From a young age, any time I would feel pain I would think, 'It's OK, I can write about this after school,'" she told Glamour.

"And still, any time something hurts, like rejection or sadness or loneliness, or I feel joy or I fall in love, I ask myself, 'Can I write a song about this, so I know how I feel?'"

The "Blank Space" singer-songwriter has been in the stands at a handful of Kelce's games and has proven to be somewhat of a lucky charm for the Chiefs, despite their loss last weekend.

Travis Kelce's dad told "Entertainment Tonight" that he's impressed with Swift, and thinks her relationship with his son may be something special.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think they are two very, very driven professional individuals," he said. "I think they're very supportive of each other, which is key. This is a rough time for either one of them to have a relationship. She's in the middle of this ginormous tour, he's knee deep [in the NFL season]. At least he takes his [career] just as serious as she takes hers as far as commitment to their craft."

"I think she's very committed to that," he added. "And I think Travis supports that. And I think she realizes how committed Travis is to sleep, 10 hours a day, when your body is going through this kind of thing. So I think they're both very supportive."