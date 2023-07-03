Shania Twain wipes out onstage during Chicago concert

Shania Twain met the floor on tour this weekend after slipping onstage while performing.

Twain, 57, was strutting across the stage in Chicago to her song "Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)" in knee-high boots when she slid and fell to the ground.

In a fan recorded video, the country star did not skip a beat, amusingly yelling to the crowd, "Don't be stupid Chicago. You know I love you," before letting out a little scream.

She eventually got up and resumed the song.

COUNTRY STAR TIM MCGRAW TAKES A TUMBLE AT HIS CONCERT AND FALLS INTO FANS

Twain poked fun of herself on social media, responding to an article written about the incident.

"I did stick the landing though," she jokingly wrote to Twitter with a winking emoji.

SHANIA TWAIN'S HOLLYWOOD CONCERT DRAWS A PHOTOBOMBING TOM HANKS, CRYING DAX SHEPARD

Fans were impressed with the singer's resiliency, commenting things like "Oh snap she took that slip like a champ and finished up like it was no thang," and "that was the best graceful slip and recover."

"You always Got a Friend. Sticking the landing... I must say That does impress me. Thank you Ms. Shania, You're Still the One," another fan wrote to Twain.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Canadian singer-songwriter is currently on her "Queen of Me" tour.

Her sixth studio album of the same name was released in February.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Of the tour, Twain previously told USA Today, "I’m not not going to do the classics, but I won’t be doing all of them. Since I did the Vegas residencies (of hits), I’ll give some of those a rest and am doing this medley of songs I might not have done on stage before and I know people love them," she explained.

Her next stop is Monday night in Bethel, New York.