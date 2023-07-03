Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Shania Twain
Published

Shania Twain wipes out onstage during Chicago concert

The singer slipped and fell on stage while performing 'Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)'

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Shania Twain talks posing nude and why she's 'aging naturally' Video

Shania Twain talks posing nude and why she's 'aging naturally'

Shania Twain told Fox News Digital about the importance of equal play on country music radio, plus how she handled negative comments after posing nude.

Shania Twain met the floor on tour this weekend after slipping onstage while performing.

Twain, 57, was strutting across the stage in Chicago to her song "Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)" in knee-high boots when she slid and fell to the ground. 

In a fan recorded video, the country star did not skip a beat, amusingly yelling to the crowd, "Don't be stupid Chicago. You know I love you," before letting out a little scream.

She eventually got up and resumed the song.

COUNTRY STAR TIM MCGRAW TAKES A TUMBLE AT HIS CONCERT AND FALLS INTO FANS

Shania Twain slipped on stage while performing in Chicago. (Kevin Mazur)

Twain poked fun of herself on social media, responding to an article written about the incident.

"I did stick the landing though," she jokingly wrote to Twitter with a winking emoji.

SHANIA TWAIN'S HOLLYWOOD CONCERT DRAWS A PHOTOBOMBING TOM HANKS, CRYING DAX SHEPARD

Fans were impressed with the singer's resiliency, commenting things like "Oh snap she took that slip like a champ and finished up like it was no thang," and "that was the best graceful slip and recover."

Shania Twain in a black outfit with a purple scarf in front of a microphone on stage with her guitar

Shania Twain remained on the floor for a few seconds before popping up and continuing on with her performance. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

"You always Got a Friend. Sticking the landing... I must say That does impress me. Thank you Ms. Shania, You're Still the One," another fan wrote to Twain.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Canadian singer-songwriter is currently on her "Queen of Me" tour.

Her sixth studio album of the same name was released in February.

Shania Twain smilews in a cheetah print cowboy hat and holds out her black dress on the carpet

Shania Twain is currently on her "Queen of Me" tour. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Of the tour, Twain previously told USA Today, "I’m not not going to do the classics, but I won’t be doing all of them. Since I did the Vegas residencies (of hits), I’ll give some of those a rest and am doing this medley of songs I might not have done on stage before and I know people love them," she explained.

Her next stop is Monday night in Bethel, New York.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending