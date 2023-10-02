Thomas Rhett pauses Nashville concert to say a prayer for fan suffering medical emergency

While performing his concert at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, this weekend, country singer Thomas Rhett was alerted to a situation in the crowd.

A fan was suffering a medical emergency, prompting immediate concern from Rhett and his team.

The country star can be seen conversing with those around him, eager to learn the fan's name, in video shared to social media.

More fan-captured video showed Rhett bowing his head and hanging his legs off the edge of the stage, as he prepared to lead his audience in prayer.

"Father God, we just ask for healing over Terry. We know that you are the ultimate physician. We know that you are the ultimate healer… Pray for Terry's family right now, cause [they're] pretty scared for Terry – who's very scared," the "Angels" singer began.

"God we know that you are a miracle worker. We just pray over Terry and his family right now. We ask that everybody in this room, after they leave tonight, will continue to pray for Terry and his family."

"We love you, we thank you for Jesus. We pray this in His name, Amen," he concluded, as fans began to cheer.

A representative for Rhett did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment, although the singer provided fans with an update after the show in a post to social media.

"I'm thankful to report that Terry, who needed medical attention at last night's show in Nashville, is home and doing well. He and his family appreciate all the prayers! Love y'all so much," he wrote to X, formerly known as Twitter.

No more information on the individual is known.

Rhett's next show will be in Miami, Florida, next month.