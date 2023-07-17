Jason Aldean recovering after abrupt concert exit due to heat exhaustion: 'It was pretty intense'

Jason Aldean is on his dirt road to recovery after abruptly leaving his concert stage Saturday night.

The country star gave his social media followers an update on his health, detailing exactly what led up to what he is now calling heat exhaustion.

"I've had a lot of people checking on me today after hearing about what happened [Saturday] night at the show in Connecticut. Just wanna let you know, thanks to everybody who's calling in, checking. I'm doing fine. Just one of those things. Man, it was hot, I was playing golf all day yesterday and then got to the show and just - I think it was a combination of dehydration and just heat exhaustion," he explained on his Instagram stories.

"So hearing a lot of stuff going around ‘heat stroke’ all this stuff. Uh, I don't think it was quite that serious, but um, it was pretty intense last night," he reiterated.

JASON ALDEAN SUFERS FROM HEAT STROKE IN HARTFORD, RUNS OFF STAGE MID-PERFORMANCE

While performing at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Aldean struggled to get through his song " Crazy Town ." In the middle of his performance, he retreated from the microphone to cough. Trying to power through, Aldean could barely sing another line of his song before he eventually ran off-stage.

On Sunday, the venue where he played tweeted out an update from Aldean's rep, explaining he was "now doing well after experiencing heat stroke."

According to the Mayo Clinic, heat stroke is "a condition caused by your body overheating, usually as a result of prolonged exposure to or physical exertion in high temperatures. This most serious form of heat injury, heatstroke, can occur if your body temperature rises to 104 F (40 C) or higher. The condition is most common in the summer months," whereas heat exhaustion is "a condition that happens when your body overheats. Symptoms may include heavy sweating and a rapid pulse. Heat exhaustion is one of three heat-related illnesses, with heat cramps being the mildest and heatstroke being the most serious."

"Anyone who was at the show knows how hot it was. … Something just kind of - I knew it was coming. I was trying to get through as much of the show as I could and eventually it was like, I knew it wasn't gonna happen and I was trying to just get off-stage and figure out what's going on," Aldean explained.

"So to everybody that came out to the show [Saturday] night: Thank you guys so much for being there. Obviously it's not how I wanted the show to end. Not what I was hoping for on the first weekend of the tour by any means," he said of his Highway Desperado tour, which will take him to several cities.

WATCH: JASON ALDEAN ABRUPTLY LEAVES CONCERT STAGE

Aldean also disclosed how he had been recuperating. "I had a couple of IVs. I had one [Saturday] night when I came off-stage, had one this morning," he detailed.

The singer's wife, Brittany, took to her Instagram story to share her appreciation for those asking how her husband was doing. "Thanks for the messages, Jase is doing better!"

It was business as usual just 24 hours later, with Aldean taking the stage in Saratoga Springs, New York, last night.

In his video to his followers, Aldean reaffirmed that the Connecticut show would be rescheduled. "We're gonna make the one up to you guys in Hartford. … So again, I apologize for cutting the show short, but we'll come back and make it up to ya! And I'm feeling a lot, lot better, so thank you guys for checking in."