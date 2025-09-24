Taylor Swift chaos at Travis Kelce’s mansion as ex-cop arrested in deposition stunt: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man was allegedly arrested at Travis Kelce's Kansas City home after attempting to serve deposition papers to Taylor Swift.

Justin Lee Fisher was reportedly trying to deliver the deposition request on behalf of Justin Baldoni's legal team in his legal dispute with his "It Ends With Us" co-star Blake Lively.

Fisher, 48, was arrested Sept. 15 after allegedly jumping the fence to gain access to Kelce's Kansas-area estate, according to People magazine.

Details of the incident were not released publicly, Star reported. "This information is restricted as to use and dissemination," a one-page police report read.

TAYLOR SWIFT WILL ONLY SIT FOR QUESTIONING IN BLAKE LIVELY-JUSTIN BALDONI LEGAL BATTLE IF ‘FORCED’: LAWYER

Justin Lee Fisher was spotted at Kelce's home around 2 a.m. by a Nashville-based security team member, Star reported. The man was identified as the head of executive protection. Swift and Kelce were inside the residence at the time, according to the outlet.

Fisher, a former cop, was reportedly attempting to serve deposition papers on behalf of Baldoni's legal team. He was charged with "jumping the fence onto a private residence in a private neighborhood," according to People.

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Swift and the Leawood Police Department for comment.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The deposition drama unfolded as Swift was dragged into the legal battle between Baldoni and the musician's close friend. The "It Ends With Us" director previously claimed Lively leveraged her friendship with Swift to threaten him.

Baldoni's legal team claimed Swift agreed to sit for a deposition in a letter filed with the court on Sept. 11. Swift's legal team fired back, saying the pop star "did not agree."

"My client did not agree to a deposition, but if she is forced into a deposition, we advised (after first hearing about the deposition just three days ago) that her schedule would accommodate the time required during the week of October 20 if the parties were able to work out their disputes," the letter, previously obtained by Fox News Digital, read. "We take no role in those disputes."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Judge Lewis Liman denied Baldoni's request to extend the Sept. 30 discovery deadline, meaning Swift likely won't be deposed in the case.

In December, Lively filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department — later moved to federal court — detailing allegations of sexual harassment, retaliation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and more against Baldoni and film producer Jamey Heath.

Baldoni, in his own lawsuit filed in January, insisted Lively had "falsely" accused him in an attempt to repair her reputation after the fallout from the movie's press tour after the actress took control of the film. Baldoni's legal team claimed Lively had no evidence of a deliberate smear campaign and had instead worked to repair her reputation by accusing the actor and others of sexual harassment.

Judge Liman dismissed Baldoni's lawsuit against Lively in June.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP