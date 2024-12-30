Justin Baldoni calls Blake Lively's claims 'false and destructive,' lawyer says new lawsuit will expose truth

Justin Baldoni plans to "expose" what his lawyer calls a "false" narrative created by Blake Lively's legal complaint against the actor.

The actor's impending lawsuit will share the "truth" after Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment leading up to filming the Colleen Hoover-adapted movie, "It Ends With Us."

"This is not a response or countersuit – it’s a deliberate pursuit of truth," Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, told People magazine.

BLAKE LIVELY SUES JUSTIN BALDONI FOR SEXUAL HARASSMENT, RETALIATION AND INFLICTION OF EMOTIONAL DISTRESS

"This lawsuit will uncover and expose the false and destructive narrative that was intentionally engineered by a trusted media publication who relied upon nefarious sources and neglected a thorough fact-checking process to confirm the validity of these texts," Baldoni's lawyer said.

"There is an insurmountable collection of authentic evidence, including timelines and communications, which have not been doctored or spliced without context, unlike the altered ['New York Times'] story that ran on Saturday, December 21st 2024," the statement continued.

Fox News Digital reached out to Freedman for additional comment.

"This lawsuit will uncover and expose the false and destructive narrative that was intentionally engineered by a trusted media publication who relied upon nefarious sources and neglected a thorough fact-checking process to confirm the validity of these texts." — Bryan Freedman, lawyer for Justin Baldoni

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Lively detailed allegations of sexual harassment , retaliation, intentional affliction of emotional distress, negligence and more in a complaint filed Dec. 20 with the California Civil Rights department.

The actress reportedly convened an "all hands" meeting on Jan. 4, 2024 regarding the alleged behavior of Baldoni and film producer Jamey Heath in which her husband, Ryan Reynolds, attended.

"Ms. Lively was forced to address concerns about Mr. Baldoni and Mr. Heath's misconduct with them directly, and began doing so months before filming began," the complaint, obtained by Fox News Digital, read. "The concerns she raised were not only for herself, but for the other female cast and crew, some of whom had also spoken up."

Some of the alleged behavior discussed included no more showing nude videos or images of women to Lively, no more mention of Baldoni’s or Heath's previous "pornography addiction," no more discussions about personal experiences with sex, no more descriptions of their own genitalia, no more adding sex scenes outside what was in the original script, no more discussions about Blake’s weight or deceased father, and more.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

At the time, all parties agreed that the outlined conduct would cease. Despite the agreement, Lively claims in the complaint that Baldoni executed and participated in a "social manipulation" campaign to "destroy" her career and reputation.

"I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted," Lively told The New York Times in a statement.

Baldoni's lawyer denied the allegations to the outlet, saying: "These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.