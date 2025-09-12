Taylor Swift will only sit for questioning in Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni legal battle if ‘forced’: lawyer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Taylor Swift is being pulled into the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

The pop superstar may be deposed in Lively’s sexual assault lawsuit against Baldoni — but only if she is "forced" to.

Swift’s attorney said the "Bad Blood" singer "did not agree" to a deposition, according to a Sept. 12 letter to Judge Lewis Liman obtained by Fox News Digital. The letter also stated her team has "consistently maintained that my client [Swift] has no material role in this action."

The letter said that if the singer "is forced into a deposition," she will make time during the week of Oct. 20th if the parties are able to work out their disputes.

BLAKE LIVELY SLAMS JUSTIN BALDONI'S ‘SINISTER CAMPAIGN’ AGAINST HER, DEMANDS LAWSUIT BE DISMISSED

"We take no role in those disputes," the letter stated.

Baldoni's legal team filed a letter on Sept. 11, stating that Swift had agreed to sit down for a deposition between Oct. 20 and Oct. 25, according to Variety.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

On the same day, Lively’s attorneys filed a letter directed at Wayfarer Studios, after the company requested an extension of the discovery schedule to depose Swift.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"In this latest effort, the Wayfarer Defendants assert—though, notably, without evidence—that Ms. Swift has supposedly ‘agreed’ to sit for a deposition sometime between October 20-25 (some three weeks after the close of fact discovery in this matter)," Michael Gottlieb, a lawyer for Lively, wrote in the filing. "Yet, even if one were to take the Wayfarer Defendants’ representation at face value, they have not come close to establishing good cause for their requested relief."

Representatives for Swift and Baldoni did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Lively sued Baldoni first for sexual harassment after the two starred together in the Colleen Hoover-adapted film "It Ends With Us." Since the premiere of the movie in August 2024, Lively has also accused Baldoni of participating in a deliberate smear campaign to ruin her reputation.

Baldoni later accused Lively of tormenting him, his family and colleagues in a lawsuit filed in the Southern District of New York in Jan. Baldoni's legal team claimed Lively has no evidence of a deliberate smear campaign and instead worked to repair her reputation by accusing the actor and others of sexual harassment.

Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, was also named in Baldoni's lawsuit against Lively. In documents related to the case, the "Deadpool" actor was accused of "defamation, false light invasion of privacy, tortious interference, and civil extortion," and was referred to as a "co-conspirator."

Judge Liman dismissed Baldoni's lawsuit against Lively and Reynolds in June.

Lively and Baldoni's back-and-forth legal battle seemingly has no end in sight. After they filed their respective lawsuits against each other, the two have shown no signs of settling outside of court.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.