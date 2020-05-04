Taylor Swift sends care package to nurse celebrating her birthday amid the coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Taylor Swift sent a nurse who traveled to New York City, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, a sweet care package for her birthday to thank her for her tireless work.

A fan named Whitney Hilton took to Twitter to share photos of a box of merchandise that Swift sent along with a personalized, handwritten note.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! I wanted to send you some presents and to let you know I am so grateful for you," the note reads. "I can’t thank you enough for risking your life to help people and for spreading the message loudly that people need to hear, about taking this seriously."

The note continued: "Also, I saw the photo of you from my show! Thank you for coming!! I would love to give you a hug next time and thank you in person. With love and admiration, Taylor.”

According to her accompanying tweet, Whitney traveled to New York City in order to work as a nurse. New York City is where the outbreak has impacted the most people in the country.

“I need to PUBLICLY THANK TAYLOR SWIFT @taylorswift & @taylornation13 @treepaine for sending me a box full of Merch & a PERSONALIZED LETTER from Taylor herself for my 30th birthday/for going to NYC to help as a nurse. This was quite literally the BEST DAY OF MY LIFE,” she wrote.

On Monday, Whitney followed up the post with a video showing the moment she was surprised with the contents of the box during what appears to be a family birthday party. Everyone in the room is wearing masks and begins screaming at the sight of a handwritten letter from the musician. Whitney herself jumps up and down and runs into her kitchen, where she collapses on the floor out of excitement.

“THANK YOU @taylorswift FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART!!!!!!” she captioned the video.

“I apologize for the out of body experience you are about to see.. I needed to CALM DOWN” she added, referencing the singer’s 2019 track.