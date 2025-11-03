Justin Baldoni's $400M lawsuit against Blake Lively ends as financial fight still looms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Justin Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively formally ended Friday after a final judgment was entered, Fox News Digital can confirm.

While the case is officially closed, Lively's motion seeking attorney's fees has been granted. A financial showdown still looms as the amount has yet to be determined.

Once the judge rules on the attorneys' fees matter, Baldoni will be able to file an appeal if he chooses.

Baldoni's lawsuit against Lively was initially dismissed in June. The actor sued Lively for defamation, claiming the actress "falsely" accused him of sexual harassment in an attempt to repair her reputation following the fallout around the "It Ends With Us" press tour after she allegedly took control of the film.

"The Wayfarer Parties have not alleged that Lively is responsible for any statements other than the statements in her CRD complaint, which are privileged," Judge Lewis Liman wrote in an opinion and order obtained by Fox News Digital. "The Wayfarer Parties have alleged that Reynolds and [publicist Leslie] Sloane made additional statements accusing Baldoni of sexual misconduct and that the Times made additional statements accusing the Wayfarer Parties of engaging in a smear campaign. But the Wayfarer Parties have not alleged that Reynolds, Sloane or the Times would have seriously doubted these statements were true based on the information available to them, as is required for them to be liable for defamation under applicable law."

"The Wayfarer Parties’ additional claims also fail," the judge added. "Accordingly, the Amended Complaint must be dismissed in its entirety."

Lively's team called the dismissal a "complete vindication" for the actress.

"As we have said from day one, this ‘$400 million’ lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it," Lively's lawyers, Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, told Fox News Digital in a statement at the time.

"We look forward to the next round, which is seeking attorneys' fees, treble damages and punitive damages against Baldoni, Sarowitz, Nathan, and the other Wayfarer Parties who perpetrated this abusive litigation."

Baldoni's legal team had until Oct. 31 to file an amended complaint but chose not to do so.

Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni remained active, even after the "Gossip Girl" star chose to withdraw her emotional distress complaints.

In December, Lively detailed allegations of sexual harassment , retaliation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and more against Baldoni and film producer Jamey Heath in a complaint first filed with the California Civil Rights Department and later in federal court.

Baldoni and Lively previously indicated they were not willing to settle the legal battle outside the courtroom. In a letter filed in February, legal teams for both Baldoni and Lively noted that "the parties agree that mediation and the Discovery Protocols… are inappropriate for this case."

The two are set to face off in court in 2026.

