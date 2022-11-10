Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Music
Published

Taylor Dayne shares colon cancer battle: 'This has challenged me mentally and emotionally'

Dayne was told by her doctors that her cancer had been detected early

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash Top Entertainment Headlines of Nov. 10 Video

Fox News Flash Top Entertainment Headlines of Nov. 10

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Singer Taylor Dayne opened up about her battle with colon cancer, revealing that she was totally stunned upon learning of her diagnosis.

"I didn't take it in," she told "Good Morning America." 

When doctors told her that they had detected her cancer early, her first thought was, "OK. I know five months ago, there was nothing."

Weeks later, she underwent surgery to remove 10 inches of her colon and was thereafter declared cancer-free. Still, her journey after was a struggle.

TAYLOR DAYNE LOOKS FOR CAREER 'REMAKING'

"I ended up staying in the hospital for 15, 20 days," Dayne revealed. "Which is unusual, because I had a complication. I developed an infection."

American singer Taylor Dayne, circa 1985.

American singer Taylor Dayne, circa 1985. (Getty)

The '80s pop star shared how embarking on this health battle has changed her.

"This has challenged me mentally and emotionally," she said.

Taylor Dayne arrives at the WildAid Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Nov. 9, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California.

Taylor Dayne arrives at the WildAid Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Nov. 9, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California. (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Dayne also encouraged her fans to be vigilant about their own health.

Taylor Dayne got candid about her battle with colon cancer.

Taylor Dayne got candid about her battle with colon cancer. (Getty Images)

"Find the doctor that will tell you the truth. Be a warrior for yourself," she said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Following the candid interview, Dayne took to her Twitter to share a clip from the show to her followers.

"Wow, I barely have the words to express how thankful I am to have shared my story," she wrote. "Thank you, for giving me a platform to shed light on the importance of our health and really sharing my story this past year with my news of Colon Cancer."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Will Mendelson is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital. 

Trending