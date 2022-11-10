'Yellowstone' actor Barry Corbin opens up about oral cancer battle

"Yellowstone" actor Barry Corbin recently got candid about his battle with oral cancer.

Corbin, who is also a real-life cowboy, opened up about his terrifying diagnosis.

"There was a spot in the inside of my cheek that didn't go away," he told People. "It came back that it was cancer."

"I already knew what it was," he continued. "I hadn't discussed it with anybody, but I knew."

Corbin stars as Four Sixes Ranch cowboy Ross on the show. Showrunner Taylor Sheridan also recently enlisted Corbin for his latest series, "Tulsa King," starring Sylvester Stallone.

"I didn't realize how much it would knock me out. I was sleeping 12 to 14 hours a day," Corbin admitted. "It was a little difficult, but we got it done."

The 82-year-old actor also revealed that due to his diagnosis, he could have lost his famous voice that his fans know and love him for.

"They told me there was a possibility my vocal cords would be impacted and that would cause a big disruption in my business," Corbin said of his distinctive voice.

Upon surgery, Corbin quickly returned to set and continues to recover.

