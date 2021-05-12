Tawny Kitaen’s brother Jordan believes she died from a broken heart after losing their father to cancer

Tawny Kitaen’s brother believes his sister died from a broken heart.

The sultry actress who appeared in rock music videos during the heyday of MTV and starred opposite Tom Hanks in 1984’s "Bachelor Party" died on Friday at age 59.

The Orange County coroner’s office said the star passed away at her home in Newport Beach, Calif. The cause of death was not immediately released.

On Wednesday, Jordan Kitaen told TMZ that police revealed nothing found at the scene suggested drugs or alcohol were a factor in her death.

Jordan said that Kitaen was "devastated" by the recent death of her father, who passed away on April 12 "after a long batter with skin cancer." Jordan believes the patriarch’s passing was too much for Kitaen to bear. He described the two as having an "uncanny connection" and were incredibly close.

Their father’s funeral was just days away when she passed away, the outlet reported. He was laid to rest on Monday in San Diego.

Jordan also shared that there were no signs that Kitaen, the oldest child, took her own life. He said they spoke the night before she died and Kitaen was "excited" about her Mother’s Day plans. He also insisted that despite her past struggles with substance abuse, "she was in a good place" before her death.

Kitaen’s daughters, Wynter and Raine, confirmed their mother’s death on Instagram.

"We just want to say thank you for all of you, her fans and her friends, for always showing her such support and love. You gave her life everyday," their statement said.

Kitaen became the rock world’s "video vixen" after appearing on the cover of two albums from the heavy metal band Ratt and starring in several music videos for Whitesnake, including the 1987 smash song "Here I Go Again." The video played repeatedly on the burgeoning music television network, featured Kitaen performing cartwheels on the hood of a Jaguar.

In addition to starring as the fiancée to Hanks’ character in the comedy "Bachelor Party," she played Seinfeld’s girlfriend in a 1991 episode of "Seinfeld."

But the star had a tumultuous personal life. She married Whitesnake singer David Coverdale in 1989, but the pair divorced two years later. She later married MLB pitcher Chuck Finley in 1997, with whom she had two daughters. The marriage was rocky and it ended in 2002.

During an appearance on "Celebrity Rehab," Kitaen admitted she struggled with substance abuse, Variety reported. According to the outlet, she had several run-ins with the law, including a charge for cocaine possession in 2006 and driving under the influence in 2009.

Jordan told TMZ that the family hasn’t made a final decision about where Kitaen will be buried.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.