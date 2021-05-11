Tawny Kitaen opened up about dating Harvey Weinstein weeks before her death

Just weeks before her death, Tawny Kitaen made the shocking revelation that she was once romanced by Harvey Weinstein.

The star, who was known for her roles in a number of '80s music videos, appeared on David Yontef's "The Velvet Rope" podcast two weeks before she died at the age of 59. The in-depth interview was released on Tuesday and features the video vixen opening up about her former relationships and flings with other celebrities.

Among some of the men who wooed her in the mid-80s was none other than the convicted rapist, who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence. Kitaen's Weinstein bombshell is something she said she planned to save for the book she was working on, and she shared some never-before-heard details about what it was like to be pursued by the disgraced Hollywood filmmaker.

Kitaen shared that she never witnessed the predatory behavior so many women accused Weinstein of and considered herself "lucky."

"There was a guy who was chasing after me. He really wanted to date me and was very persistent. I dated him for a little while. Nothing ever happened. He was a complete gentleman," Kitaen said before revealing the man was Weinstein.

She recalled going to dinner with him "every night" until she came down with pneumonia and was hospitalized. During that time, Weinstein would deliver her food to her hospital bed.

"I loved the escargot from Wolfgang Puck's so every night this guy would go to Wolfgang Puck's and pick up my escargot and deliver it to me and sit with me in my room and chat. And it was Harvey Weinstein," she continued.

Kitaen theorized that she may not have endured the "horrific" ways Weinstein treated the several women who testified against him because it appeared he wanted to strike up a "serious" relationship with her. She stressed that "not in any way, shape or form" does that "have to do with all the girls that he deserves to be in jail for."

Thus, amid the #MeToo movement, Kitaen said she found herself in utter shock.

"So I didn't experience that other side of him. I never even saw it so imagine my shock when I heard that this was his MO with girls and not having that experience with him. I was completely blown away," she added. "And disgusted and there was a part of me that was like, 'No, not Harvey,' and then the girls kept piling up and up and the numbers kept growing and growing. It frightened me. It scared me but he never put me in that situation."

Kitaen said she was romanced by Weinstein for nearly two months and chalked up the demise of their fling to her having a "three-month rule."

"At my age, I've never had a one-night stand," the video vixen revealed.

Asked what may have occurred if Kitaen did not have her three-month rule, the actress replied, "God knows."

Kitaen's daughters, Wynter and Raine, confirmed her death on Friday on her Instagram account. A cause of death has yet to be released.

She appeared in a number of music videos for the rock group Whitesnake including "Here I Go Again" and the heavy metal band RATT.

She also starred in the 1984 film "Bachelor Party" starring Tom Hanks and as Jerry Seinfeld's girlfriend in a 1991 episode of "Seinfeld." Other TV credits included a stint as co-host of "America's Funniest People" and on the reality shows "The Surreal Life" and "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew," in which she revealed her struggle with substance abuse.

