The son of "Tarzan" actor Ron Ely was unarmed when authorities shot and killed him after he allegedly murdered his mother earlier this month at the elder Ely's California home.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department said four deputies fired 24 rounds at Cameron Ely, 30, while they were pursuing him on the night of Oct. 15. The department said the younger Ely told deputies he was armed and made motions as if he were drawing a weapon when he was shot outside his father’s home.

The deputies involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, as is protocol following an officer-involved shooting.

Officers responding to a domestic disturbance call found Valerie Lundeen Ely, 62, dead with multiple stab wounds at the home in Hope Ranch, a Santa Barbara suburb. Cameron Ely had placed the 911 call and tried to blame his mother’s death on his 81-year-old father, who suffers from a medical condition that inhibits his speech.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found Ron, who did his best to communicate to deputies that his son was behind the attack and might be on the run. Cameron was found on the property and was shot and killed after the four deputies determined he posed a threat.

Three of the deputies who fired on Cameron have more than 12 years of experience each; the other deputy has two years of law enforcement experience.

Ron Ely played the title character on the NBC series "Tarzan," which ran from 1966 to 1968. He was also featured on “The Love Boat” and “Fantasy Island.” He hosted the Miss America pageant in 1980 and 1981, which is where he met his wife Valerie, a former Miss Florida.

