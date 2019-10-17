'Tarzan' star Ron Ely's son tried to blame mom's murder on dad in 911 call

“Tarzan” actor Ron Ely’s son, Cameron, called police after fatally stabbing his mother, Valerie, and tried to blame the attack on his elderly father, according to newly released police dispatch audio.

According to The Blast, which obtained audio of an emergency dispatcher relaying information from the 911 call to Santa Barbara sheriff's deputies, a male placed the call and claimed that his “father tried to attack the mother.”

In the audio recording, the dispatcher explains that the person who called was “out of breath, unintelligible and crying.”

One of the officers who responded to the scene can be heard saying that he cleared the house and spoke with the “elderly gentleman” there, who was later identified as Ron. The actor, who People reports has a medical condition that limits his speech, did his best to explain that Cameron was behind the attack and that he believed that his son drove away after placing the 911 call.

Cameron was later found on the property and was shot and killed by four deputies after he posed a threat to them.

Authorities told Fox News in a statement that officers responded to a 911 call at the actor's home at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

"Upon arrival, deputies contacted Ron Ely and discovered his wife, Valerie Lundeen Ely, 62, deceased with multiple stab wounds inside the home," the statement read.

"While on scene, deputies identified the suspect as the Elys' son 30-year-old Cameron Ely," the statement continued.

The Elys lived in Hope Ranch, a suburb full of luxury homes outside Santa Barbara.

The department previously told Fox News that officers were responding to a domestic disturbance when they found a woman inside the home who was "a victim of an apparent homicide."

Neither Ron nor the deputies were injured. However, Ron, 81, was taken to the hospital for evaluation as a precaution.

Those involved with the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave, which authorities previously told Fox News is routine following an officer-involved shooting. The names of the involved deputies will be released at a later time, according to the department.

Ely is best known for playing Tarzan in the 1966-1968 NBC television series of the same name. He also had recurring roles in shows like “The Love Boat” and “Fantasy Island.”

The sheriff's office is conducting criminal, coroner's and administrative investigations of the incident. The victim and suspect's autopsies are both pending.

