Taraji P. Henson stuns in itty bitty white bikini for 50th birthday yacht celebration

Taraji P. Henson rang in her 50th birthday aboard a yacht and showcased her stunning body in a revealing white swimsuit.

The actress flaunted an itty bitty white thong bikini in a series of snaps posted to her Instagram on Friday. In the pics, she is seen twirling around the side of a boat while holding on to its railings.

The "Empire" star was surrounded by guests and aptly captioned the set of pics, "Go off shawty it's ya BIRFDAY."

Several of the star's celebrity pals wished her a happy 50th in the comments. Actress and model Serayah commented, "Happy birthday love" with two heart emojis.

Marlon Wayans wrote, "Happy bday. Talented, beautiful, funny and real...love you. Never change just keep evolving."

Cassie reacted to the slideshow of photos with three heart-eye emojis.

She also received some birthday love from Niecy Nash, rapper Wale, Ludacris, Erykah Badu and even Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles, joked, "Don't hurt em @tarajiphenson looking fine as wine girl."

Last month Henson showed she was busy putting work in at the gym ahead of turning the big 5-0.

On Aug. 5, Henson revealed she was participating in a 30-day fitness challenge. In a video posted to Instagram, the star can be seen doing multiple moves with exercise ropes and dumbbells while working with a trainer.

"It's been a long time. I've got to get back in shape. I've got to build my stamina up," Henson told the camera, adding with a laugh, "Ya'll see this belly under here. My baby. We gon' get it out! We gon' burn this food baby!"