Sylvester Stallone's love life from Vanna White to rocky romance with third wife

Sylvester Stallone has landed back in the spotlight after Pamela Anderson claimed the actor offered her gifts to be his "No. 1 girl."

"He offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his 'No. 1 girl,'" she said in her new Netflix documentary, "Pamela, A Love Story," according to multiple reports.

"And I was like, ‘Does that mean there’s No. 2? Uh-uh.' He goes, ‘That’s the best offer you’re going to get, honey. You’re in Hollywood now.’"

However, a representative for Stallone denied the moment ever happened.

"The statement from Pamela Anderson attributed to my client is false and fabricated. … Mr. Stallone confirms that he never made any portion of that statement," the rep told Fox News Digital.

It's unclear when – if ever – Anderson and Stallone were together, but rumors pair the two together sometime in 1989.

Stallone is currently married to his third wife, Jennifer Flavin, but the Hollywood star has been linked to many beautiful women over the years. Here's a look back at Stallone's love life.

Sylvester Stallone's marriage to Jennifer Flavin

Stallone has been married to Flavin since May 17, 1997. The couple share three daughters – Sistine, Scarlet and Sophia.

Despite 25 years of marriage, Stallone and Flavin recently hit a rocky patch.

Flavin filed for divorce from Stallone on Aug. 19, 2022, in Palm Beach County, Florida, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. Stallone was accused of "intentional dissipation" of the marital assets by Flavin.

"The husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate," the court documents read.

By the end of September, Stallone and Flavin had reconciled and decided not to move forward with the divorce.

Previous marriages

Before his marriage to Flavin, Stallone tied the knot with two other women.

The "Rambo" star first married Sasha Czack in 1974. Stallone and the actress were married for just over a decade before they divorced in 1985.

That same year, Stallone married his "Rocky IV" co-star Brigitte Nielsen. The marriage only lasted two years but often landed the couple in the tabloids.

"If I would go back in time, I shouldn't have married him," Nielsen told Oprah Winfrey in 2014. "And he shouldn't have married me. I don't want to sit here and come across as an angel. I probably was also a pain in the butt at times. ... But it really just wasn't for me, and it became very ugly, like some divorces do."

Stallone and Nielsen put the past behind them in 2018 as they reunited to film "Creed II" in 2018.

Short-lived engagements

In addition to his marriages, Stallone has also had a few short-lived engagements.

The actor met his now-wife Flavin in 1988 and entered into a relationship with her. The two dated for roughly six years before the relationship ended when Stallone admitted he had cheated on her.

Stallone broke up with Flavin with a six-page letter.

"He sent me a six-page handwritten letter, in pen," Flavin previously told People magazine. "It was pretty sloppy. I was disappointed. You can’t just write somebody off in a letter after six years. It’s not like I was going to try to beg him to come back to me or anything. I just wanted to talk."

Flavin later found out that model Janice Dickinson had gotten pregnant while having an affair with Stallone and that he was the father. Dickinson and Stallone went on to become engaged, although it was short-lived and ended when the actor found out he wasn't the father of Dickinson's daughter.

"'She's not mine. I just heard from the DNA lab in Long Beach. Savannah's not mine. Send my regards to Mr. Birnbaum' – and with that, he stood up," the model wrote in her memoir.

Dickinson had been in a long-term relationship with producer Michael Birnbaum at the time.

After his engagement to Dickinson, Stallone quickly fell for model Angie Everhart. She was 25 years old and a Sports Illustrated model when she met the actor. The two got engaged weeks after meeting and planned to get married two months later. However, the model called off the engagement just as quickly as it began.

Everhart reportedly had an issue with Stallone telling her what she could wear, what to eat and more, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

After the short-lived engagements, Flavin and Stallone reconciled in 1995 and married in 1997.

Star-studded relationships

Outside of his marriages and engagements, Stallone dated a handful of other models and well-known women.

In 1988, he attended the White House Correspondents' Association dinner with "Wheel of Fortune" star Vanna White.

Stallone has also reportedly been romantically connected to Andrea Wieser, Pamela Behan, Naomi Campbell, Peggy Trentini and more.