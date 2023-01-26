Sylvester Stallone refutes Pamela Anderson's claims he offered her gifts to be his 'No 1. girl'

Sylvester Stallone is denying reports he propositioned Pamela Anderson to be his "No. 1 girl."

Anderson claims in her new Netflix documentary, "Pamela, a love story," that Stallone made her an offer she immediately turned down, according to The New York Post.

"He offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his ‘No. 1 girl,’" she said. "And I was like, ‘Does that mean there’s No. 2? Uh-uh,'" she laughed. "He goes, ‘That’s the best offer you’re gonna get, honey. You’re in Hollywood now,’" she alleges.

A representative for Stallone firmly denied Anderson's claim in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The statement from Pamela Anderson attributed to my client is false and fabricated… Mr. Stallone confirms that he never made any portion of that statement."

In the documentary, Anderson explains why she turned down Stallone's alleged offer saying, "I wanted to be in love. I didn’t want anything less than that."

The allegations surrounding the "Rocky" actor come just days after an excerpt from Anderson's upcoming memoir "Love, Pamela" was released to Variety, detailing an uncomfortable encounter she had with Tim Allen on the set of "Home Improvement" when she was 23 years old.

"On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly – completely naked underneath," she writes.

"He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably."

At the time this incident allegedly occurred, 1991, Allen would have been 37 years old. The now 69-year-old denied the claims, telling Fox News Digital via his representative, "No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing."

As noted in Variety's new cover story, Anderson elaborated on the alleged incident with Allen, texting Variety's writer, Tatiana Siegel, "Tim is a comedian, it’s his job to cross the line. I’m sure he had no bad intentions. Times have changed, though. I doubt anyone would try that post #MeToo. It’s a new world."

A representative for Anderson did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for further comment on Stallone and Allen's remarks.