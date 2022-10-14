Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin are joined by their daughters for Ralph Lauren fashion show

The Stallone family stunned at the Ralph Lauren Runway show in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Sylvester Stallone, 76, and Jennifer Flavin, 54 – who have been married for 25 years – were accompanied by two of their daughters, Sophia and Sistine Stallone, as they all wore corresponding neutral tones to the show held at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California.

The family outing comes after Stallone and Flavin called off their divorce in September.

Last month, a Florida judge signed an order temporarily suspending the divorce proceedings, giving the couple time to reach a resolution on their own terms.

Sylvester was seen wearing a light brown jacket with a white shirt and matching slacks. Jennifer stunned in a one-shoulder chocolate brown dress, completing her family’s looks.

The couple’s oldest daughter, Sophia, 26, stuck to the fall-fashion color scheme and wore a white dress with a metallic gold jacket laid on top of her shoulders.

Sistine, 24, wore a nude, satin dress with a worn-leather jacket laid on top of her shoulders, like her sister.

At the event, the sister duo posed for photos as their parents gazed in the background with big smiles on their faces.

The couple's third daughter, Scarlet, 20, did not appear to attend the event.

The Stallone family are preparing to take on the world of reality television. The news was announced in August that the family will have their own television show on Paramount+. They are currently filming.

Flavin initially filed for divorce in August 2022, accusing Stallone of "intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate," meaning she thought he had mishandled their finances.

When news of the divorce broke, Stallone confirmed the split to Fox News Digital by saying, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

Although Flavin was spotted after the filing without her ring, reconciliation rumors began swirling when Stallone posted a throwback photo of himself with his three daughters and his wife and a picture of him and Flavin walking hand-in-hand. He captioned the photo with a simple white heart emoji.