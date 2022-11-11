'Tulsa King' star Sylvester Stallone on being 'left out every time' for a mob role: 'Gangsters have this aura'

Sylvester Stallone is taking on the first mob gangster role in his career with "Tulsa King."

On Friday, the "Rocky" star was a guest on "Fox & Friends" and discussed being denied a gangster role in the past because he "didn’t look Italian enough."

"For some reason, gangsters have this aura, and I’ve been left out every time," Stallone explained. "I remember going in to audition for ‘The Godfather’ as an extra, one of 250 people at the wedding.

"They said I don’t look Italian enough."

The "Rambo" star detailed his first mob gangster role in "Tulsa King" before a clip from the upcoming series was played. Stallone joked he is "finally" portraying the role.

"Tulsa King," which premieres on both the Paramount+ streaming service and the Paramount cable television network on Sunday, is Stallone’s first television role.

On Friday, Stallone said filming a TV series is "much harder" than filming a movie.

"It’s a real grind, but you enjoy doing it," he said.

He noted that in the amount of time it took to film "Tulsa King," he could have filmed five back-to-back sequels of "Rocky."

"Tulsa King" tells the story of Dwight Manfredi (Stallone) as he rebuilds his life after being exiled from his family by a crime boss following a 25-year prison stint. Manfredi is forced to create a new family of his own in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with a group of unlikely characters.

He stars alongside Garrett Hedlund, Martin Starr, Andrea Savage, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza and A.C. Peterson.

On Wednesday night, "Tulsa King" hosted its New York City premiere, where Stallone was accompanied by wife Jennifer Flavin and two of their daughters — Sophia and Sistine Stallone. The family is filming a reality TV show as well.

Former model Carol Alt was also in attendance to support her longtime friend Sylvester.