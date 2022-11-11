Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Sylvester Stallone
Published

'Tulsa King' star Sylvester Stallone on being 'left out every time' for a mob role: 'Gangsters have this aura'

The star, who was a guest on 'Fox & Friends' Friday morning, detailed the 'grind' of shooting a TV series, explaining he could have done five 'Rocky' sequels 'back to back’

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
close
Sylvester Stallone trades silver screen for small screen with new mobster series Video

Sylvester Stallone trades silver screen for small screen with new mobster series

Actor Sylvester Stallone joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to discuss his new TV series ‘Tusla King’ and reflects on his career with top box office hits across several decades.

Sylvester Stallone is taking on the first mob gangster role in his career with "Tulsa King."

On Friday, the "Rocky" star was a guest on "Fox & Friends" and discussed being denied a gangster role in the past because he "didn’t look Italian enough."

"For some reason, gangsters have this aura, and I’ve been left out every time," Stallone explained. "I remember going in to audition for ‘The Godfather’ as an extra, one of 250 people at the wedding.

"They said I don’t look Italian enough."

Sylvester Stallone attended the "Tulsa King" premiere in New York Wednesday.

Sylvester Stallone attended the "Tulsa King" premiere in New York Wednesday. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Paramount+)

SYLVESTER STALLONE FILMS ‘TULSA KING’ PARAMOUNT SERIES IN NEW YORK

The "Rambo" star detailed his first mob gangster role in "Tulsa King" before a clip from the upcoming series was played. Stallone joked he is "finally" portraying the role.

Sylvester Stallone tells 'Fox & Friends' he watches every morning 'without fail' Video

"Tulsa King," which premieres on both the Paramount+ streaming service and the Paramount cable television network on Sunday, is Stallone’s first television role.

On Friday, Stallone said filming a TV series is "much harder" than filming a movie. 

"It’s a real grind, but you enjoy doing it," he said. 

He noted that in the amount of time it took to film "Tulsa King," he could have filmed five back-to-back sequels of "Rocky."

(L-R) Sistine Stallone, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin and Sophia Stallone attend the "Tulsa King" premiere Wednesday.

(L-R) Sistine Stallone, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin and Sophia Stallone attend the "Tulsa King" premiere Wednesday. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

"Tulsa King" tells the story of Dwight Manfredi (Stallone) as he rebuilds his life after being exiled from his family by a crime boss following a 25-year prison stint. Manfredi is forced to create a new family of his own in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with a group of unlikely characters.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He stars alongside Garrett Hedlund, Martin Starr, Andrea Savage, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza and A.C. Peterson.

Carol Alt supported Sylvester Stallone at the "Tulsa King" premiere.

Carol Alt supported Sylvester Stallone at the "Tulsa King" premiere. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, "Tulsa King" hosted its New York City premiere, where Stallone was accompanied by wife Jennifer Flavin and two of their daughters — Sophia and Sistine Stallone. The family is filming a reality TV show as well. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former model Carol Alt was also in attendance to support her longtime friend Sylvester.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending