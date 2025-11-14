Hailey Bieber wows in sheer Gucci, Sydney Sweeney stuns in Versace at Hollywood gala

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sydney Sweeney and Hailey Bieber turned heads on a recent red carpet.

On Thursday, Sweeney and Bieber were among the stars who stepped out for the 2025 GQ Men of the Year event at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Sweeney, named "Actress of the Year," embraced the"Party Like It’s 1995" theme in a crushed velvet gown from Versace’s Fall 1995 collection. InStyle reported the look was a Gianni Versace original previously worn by Naomi Campbell.

The gown featured a fitted bodice with thick velvet straps, and its subtle train gave it a signature ’90s bombshell appeal.

She complemented the floor-length gown with a black choker and silver-and-black pendant. Her eye makeup matched the dark aesthetic and highlighted her blue eyes.

Sweeney wore her blonde hair in a sleek, wet-look bob. While she embodied vintage Hollywood glamour, Hailey Bieber took a bolder approach to the throwback theme.

Bieber leaned into the growing sheer trend, stepping out in a black Gucci gown inspired by the Tom Ford era. The front featured a plunging neckline and sparkly sheer fabric.

The back of the gown was cut daringly low. She styled the halter-neck dress with dangling earrings and an effortless updo.

Both Sweeney and Bieber served as cover stars and co-hosts of the event.

During her GQ cover interview, Bieber opened up about how motherhood has made her more of a homebody. She said she now finds joy in quiet nights at home, early mornings with her son and "recharging in [her] space." Bieber explained that having a child "made [her] have so much less FOMO" and that she’s "a lot more fulfilled with being cozy and being in [her] space."

Sweeney also spoke to the outlet about her busy year starring in two films. During her interview, she was candid about fame and finding her footing. The "Euphoria" star said, "I know who I am. I know what I value. I know that I’m a kind person. I know that I love a lot, and I know that I’m just excited to see what happens next."

She added that her close circle keeps her grounded and that she’s learned to tune out the noise. Sweeney said she prefers to let her work speak for itself, using her roles to raise awareness rather than posting opinions online.

