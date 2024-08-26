Sydney Sweeney shows off famous curves as she prepares to play groundbreaking boxer

Sydney Sweeney continues to give the people what they want, sharing a litany of seductive bathing suit photos one week after blatantly posting a "thirst trap" for her eager Instagram followers.

In two photos shared on her Instagram story, the actress, 26, left little to the imagination. In one photograph, Sweeney smiles sweetly for the camera, sitting in the driver's seat of a boat. Her navy one-piece complemented the woven hat on her head, adorned with a navy ribbon around the base.

Another photo showed Sweeney from a close-up angle, predominately showing off her chest.

The "White Lotus" actress also added some business to her pleasure, posting a video applying her Armani makeup at the lake. Sweeney was named the face of Armani's ‘My Way’ perfume in 2023.

The actress, known for her famous curves and acting chops, is gearing up to play Christy Martin — a groundbreaking female boxer, in an upcoming film.

The film is currently "in prep," Fox News Digital has learned.

In May, she told Deadline that she was excited to "transform" her body to be well-equipped to portray the athlete.

"I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old. I’ve been itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body," she shared. "Christy’s story isn’t a light one, it’s physically and emotionally demanding, there’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself."

"Christy Martin not only legitimized female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes, and fought through emotional, physical, and financial abuse. I’m passionate about the fighting world, Christy’s story shines a light on her incredible rise to the top while showing the struggles of fame behind the curtains. I feel compelled to tell a story about a woman who faced so much adversity and didn’t allow it to defeat her. It’s powerful, and emotional."

Deadline previously reported that the movie is expected to start filming in the fall.