Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Sydney Sweeney shows off famous curves as she prepares to play groundbreaking boxer

Sydney Sweeney stunned in a plunging swimsuit

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines August 26 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines August 26

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Sydney Sweeney continues to give the people what they want, sharing a litany of seductive bathing suit photos one week after blatantly posting a "thirst trap" for her eager Instagram followers.

In two photos shared on her Instagram story, the actress, 26, left little to the imagination. In one photograph, Sweeney smiles sweetly for the camera, sitting in the driver's seat of a boat. Her navy one-piece complemented the woven hat on her head, adorned with a navy ribbon around the base.

Another photo showed Sweeney from a close-up angle, predominately showing off her chest.

SYDNEY SWEENEY 'SO GLAD' MOTHER STOPPED HER FROM GETTING BREAST REDUCTION AS A TEEN: 'THEY'RE MY BEST FRIENDS'

Sydney Sweeney in a navy one piece swimsuit drives a boat wearing a hat

Sydney Sweeney soaked up the sun on her boat. (Sydney Sweeney Instagram)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

A close up selfie from Sydney Sweeney wearing a low cut bathing suit and hat

Sydney Sweeney got up close and personal with the camera for a selife. (Sydney Sweeney Instagram)

The "White Lotus" actress also added some business to her pleasure, posting a video applying her Armani makeup at the lake. Sweeney was named the face of Armani's ‘My Way’ perfume in 2023.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM

The actress, known for her famous curves and acting chops, is gearing up to play Christy Martin — a groundbreaking female boxer, in an upcoming film.

The film is currently "in prep," Fox News Digital has learned. 

In May, she told Deadline that she was excited to "transform" her body to be well-equipped to portray the athlete.

Sydney Sweeney in low cut dress

Sydney Sweeney says she's ready to "transform" her body for her upcoming role as female boxer, Christy Martin. (Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old. I’ve been itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body," she shared. "Christy’s story isn’t a light one, it’s physically and emotionally demanding, there’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself."

"Christy Martin not only legitimized female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes, and fought through emotional, physical, and financial abuse. I’m passionate about the fighting world, Christy’s story shines a light on her incredible rise to the top while showing the struggles of fame behind the curtains. I feel compelled to tell a story about a woman who faced so much adversity and didn’t allow it to defeat her. It’s powerful, and emotional."

Christy Martin with braids in her hair fights Laila Ali, both wearing white

Christy Martin and Laila Ali are pictured during a fight in 2003,. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Deadline previously reported that the movie is expected to start filming in the fall.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending