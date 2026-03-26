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Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney thanks military service members as she reveals brother is deployed

The 'Euphoria' star posted a photo of her brother Trent in full camouflage, sending love to 'all our boys and girls overseas'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
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Sydney Sweeney shares details on her new role in the film Americana Video

Sydney Sweeney shares details on her new role in the film Americana

The actress plays the role of Penny Jo, a young waitress in a small town with dreams of being a country singer (Courtesy Lionsgate).

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Sydney Sweeney is shining a spotlight on America’s military, revealing her own brother is deployed as she thanks service members stationed overseas.

The "Euphoria" star dropped a personal message Tuesday, sharing a photo of her younger brother, Trent, geared up in full camouflage and helmet during what appeared to be a video call from deployment overseas.

"Receiving calls from my bro always make me happy when he’s deployed," Sweeney wrote on social media.

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Sydney Sweeney on stage

Sydney Sweeney shared a tribute to U.S. troops after revealing her brother Trent, a U.S. Air Force staff sergeant, is currently deployed overseas. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

"Thinking of all our boys and girls overseas and sending my love! Thank you for your service :)."

Fans were quick to react to Sweeney’s tribute to troops.

"Sydney Sweeney is a great American patriot," one repost read on X.

A more critical comment read, "Americans will glaze a millionaire sitting in a penthouse and not the literal soldier in the same image. Americans proving time after time they give zero f---s about veterans."

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Sydney Sweeney's brother, Trent in uniform and helmet with a text about receiving supportive calls from Sydney's brother while deployed.

Sweeney said calls from her brother "always make me happy when he's deployed." (Sydney Sweeney/Instagram)

Others saw the photo as a sweet exchange between siblings, with one person writing, "…nothing wrong AT ALL here! God Bless America! God Bless our American soldiers!"

Sweeney did not disclose where Trent is stationed, and it remains unclear whether his deployment is tied to ongoing tensions involving Iran.

Trent serves in the U.S. Air Force and was promoted to staff sergeant in August 2025 — a milestone he marked with a dose of humor that tied directly into his sister’s most viral controversy.

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"It’s them good jeans," he joked on Instagram while holding his promotion certificate at the time.

Trent Sweeney, military certificate

Trent Sweeney, promoted to Air Force staff sergeant in 2025, previously joked about his sister's American Eagle ad controversy with a "jeans" pun on Instagram. (Trent Sweeney/Instagram)

The line was a direct hit at the backlash surrounding Sweeney’s American Eagle ad, which ignited a social media firestorm last year.

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The campaign, featuring Sweeney, leaned into a play on words about "genes" and "jeans."

Sweeney said genes are "passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color," before delivering the punchline: "My jeans are blue."

Sydney Sweeney, Trent Sweeney

Fans praised Sydney Sweeney as a patriot after she posted a tribute to troops, including her deployed brother Trent. (Getty Images)

Critics online accused the ad of echoing themes tied to "eugenics" and "White supremacy," sending the controversy into overdrive.

President Donald Trump jumped to Sweeney’s defense, posting on Truth Social at the time: "Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are ‘flying off the shelves.’ The tide has seriously turned — Being WOKE is for losers."

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Meanwhile, American Eagle doubled down, insisting the message never strayed from denim.

"‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story," the company said in a statement. "Great jeans look good on everyone."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

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