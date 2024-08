Sydney Sweeney may be playing a nun in her recent movie "Immaculate," but the actress didn't shy away from showing off her playful side with her fans on social media.

On Friday, the 26-year-old "Euphoria" star shared a slideshow of photos on her Instagram page that were taken during a recent outing on a boat with her friends.

Sweeney wore a cheeky black and white wetsuit that she paired with black shades and white sneakers. Her carousel included several snaps in which she showed off her backside in the skimpy bodysuit.

"i think they call this a thirst trap," Sweeney wrote in the caption.

The first photo the Washington state native shared was taken from a low angle as she stood on a boat while holding ropes and smiling as she looked over her shoulder.

In the second shot, Sweeney leaned on the boat and looked out at the ocean while kicking up one of her legs.

In another photo she posted, the actress sat on the boat as she laughed and covered her hand with her mouth.

Sweeney stood at the front of the boat with her hair blowing in the wind in the fourth photo of her slideshow.

In the last snap, Sweeney puckered up and lifted her hand while sitting with her friends, hairstylist Glen "Coco" Oropeza and makeup artist Melissa Hernadez.

Sweeney posted the sultry snaps after she portrayed innocent novice nun Sister Ceclilia in the horror mystery film "Immaculate." In addition to playing the lead character, Sweeney also co-produced the movie through her Fifty-Fifty Films. The film was also produced by David Bernad, Jonathan Davino, Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler.

Written by Michael Mohan and directed by Andrew Lobel, "Immaculate" also stars Álvaro Morte, Benedetta Porcaroli, Dora Romano, Giorgio Colangeli and Simona Tabasco.

"An American nun embarks on a new journey when she joins a remote convent in the Italian countryside," a plot synopsis for the movie says. "However, her warm welcome quickly turns into a living nightmare when she discovers her new home harbors a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors."

Production took place in Rome and wrapped in February 2023. Among the filming locations were Villa Parisi, the Doria Pamphilj Gallery and the ancient Catacombs of Rome.

"Immaculate's" world premiere took place March 14 at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas. The movie's Los Angeles premiere was held March 15 at the Egyptian Theatre during Beyond Fest, and "Immaculate" was released in theaters March 26.

During a March appearance on "Today," Sweeney revealed that both of her grandmothers joined her on set in Italy during filming and made cameos as nuns in the movie. Her grandmothers also attended the LA premiere of "Immaculate," where they posed for photos with the actress.

"I flew them to Italy, and they got to come visit me on set. I made them extras as nuns," Sweeney said. "And then I brought them to the premiere in LA. They were just so excited."

Sweeney also explained what motivated her to take on a project that was very different from her previous films and TV shows.

"I think that's what I loved about it," she said. "It's a challenging character. It's an interesting story. I loved the horror genre. It's exciting."

The "Anyone But You" star noted the film was dark and boundary pushing.

"We like to push the limits," she said. "We wanted to go to some places."

Sweeney also shared her thoughts on how the movie would be received by audiences.

"I think that there's going to be a mixed reaction, and I like that," "The White Lotus" alum said. "I like where movies or endings create a discussion, a debate," she said. "I think that it's going to be a wild ride for some people."

Sweeney revealed that the final scene of "Immaculate" was filmed in one take with no rehearsals.

"The last scene of the movie was one take, and you guys see the first take that we did," she explained. "I don't like to plan things out. I like to feel things organically.

"And for my character Cecilia, she was going through so much anger, pain, freedom, fear. And when we were blocking the cameras, our director, Michael Mohan, was like, 'Do you want to rehearse it?' And I was like, 'Let's just see what happens.' And that's what happened."