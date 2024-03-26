Sydney Sweeney can function on 2 hours of sleep despite 'never' trying coffee before

Actress Sydney Sweeney is sharing a glimpse inside her day-to-day life.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Sweeney, 26, shared that she doesn't prioritize getting a certain amount of sleep and has never had a cup of coffee.

The outlet asked the "Anyone But You" star if she actually only gets two hours of sleep a night, and she replied, "I sleep however many hours I get in a night, but I'm known for being able to function off of very, very little for a very long amount of time."

When Sweeney was asked how she likes her coffee in the morning with her breakfast, she said, "I've never tried coffee before."

"I just drink water," she clarified. "For breakfast, I like a berry bowl. Maybe some granola, bacon, a croissant, but I always go to berries."

The "Euphoria" actress currently resides in Los Angeles, California, with her dog, Tank. Her mornings typically start at 7:30 a.m. with her four-legged pal.

"I usually wake up around 7:30. First I hug my dog, Tank, and we cuddle. Then I'll go and wash my face, brush my teeth and get ready to jump-start the day," she explained.

Sweeney keeps her beauty routine "pretty simple" if she's not working.

"I'm either a blush-and-mascara kind of girl or nothing at all," she told the outlet.

Aside from being an actress, with her latest film "Immaculate" currently in theaters, she also enjoys restoring vintage cars.

"I have a car I'm about to start," she explained. "I don't want to spoil what it is yet because I'm going to post it on my TikTok, but I've had it for a while. I've been saving it, and it's going to be my project this year while I film ‘Euphoria.’"

Sydney has a TikTok account named "Syds Garage" where she takes her fans through her process of restoring vintage cars. On her account, the actress restored an old Ford Bronco and has since teamed up with the car company for a campaign.

She previously told People that she hopes women find her Ford campaign "empowering."

"I just hope that [other women are] empowered to want to follow their dreams. If they want to learn how to work on a car, you can," Sweeney told the outlet. "And I’m hoping that other girls are encouraged to want to learn and want to just try things in what may feel like a male-dominated space — and then take over."

Another hobby of Sweeney's is "splurging" on hosting parties for her family and friends. Aside from hosting, Sydney considers herself a "penny pincher."

"I love a good deal," the Washington native told the Wall Street Journal. "Anything in life other than parties, I will be penny pinching."