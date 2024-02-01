Susan Lucci, Demi Lovato, Cheryl Hines are Hollywood’s ladies in red: PHOTOS

Susan Lucci

Susan Lucci hit the red carpet at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert in a sequenced strapless red gown. The skin-tight dress, which had feathers attached to the bottom, showed off her toned body, and she paired it with red heels and diamond jewelry.

The legendary soap opera actress has a close connection with the AHA, as she experienced a health scare in 2018 and had to undergo a procedure when two stents were placed in the arteries around her heart. She later found out her condition was "hereditary from my dad's side."

"I didn't realize how close I came to a fatal heart attack...It's important for everyone to know their family history," Lucci told People. "I don't think that I ever mentioned my dad's family history to a doctor."

She described feeling "like an [was] elephant pressing down" on her chest, as well as pain in her ribcage, but chose not to see a doctor, saying "I thought, 'I have too much to do. It will go away.' I didn't want to bother the cardiologist." She hopes her story will encourage other women to put their health first, because "heart disease is the number one killer of women."

SUSAN LUCCI, 76, HAS NO PLANS TO SLOW DOWN, CALLS RETIREMENT A 'DIRTY WORD'

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato rocked two different red ensembles at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert. She walked the carpet in a custom Nicole + Felicia red ballgown with a halter neckline, and she later performed in a red pantsuit.

While at the event, Lovato spoke with People about how wedding planning is going.

The singer got engaged to fiancé, musician Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, in December 2023 after going public with their romance in August 2022.

"I'm excited. I'm in the stages of planning and very excited about it," Lovato told People at the event, adding she has a "clear vision" about everything, including the dress. "I've been thinking about it and saving them to my Pinterest profile."

Cheryl Hines

Cheryl Hines walked the red carpet at the premiere of "Curb Your Enthusiasm's" 12th and final season in a strapless red dress.

"Going into production, we were told most likely it will be the last season," she told The Hollywood Reporter in January. "But since season one, Larry has said, ‘This is probably the last season.’ Until I saw it in black and white — when the press release went out — I didn’t want to believe it."

The actress and her family have been in the public eye more recently, as her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is running for president. Hines also told the outlet she began "taking more precautions than ever," recalling an instance when a man broke into their home.

ACTRESS CHERYL HINES WON'T BE AT EVERY RFK JR. POLITICAL EVENT, SAYS SHE HAS HER 'OWN CAREER'

While at the premiere, the actress told "Entertainment Tonight" she is "ready [for] whatever comes" if her husband wins the presidency, joking she will work towards "world peace and world happiness" if she becomes first lady.

Carly Pearce

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Carly Pearce arrived at the pre-Grammy A Celebration of Women event wearing a red jumpsuit with butterflies on it and a red jacket. She paired the look with a pink purse and a bold red lip.

The country music star is nominated for best country duo/group performance at this year's Grammy Awards for her performance of "We Don't Fight Anymore" featuring Chris Stapleton. She won her first Grammy in 2023 in the same category, for her performance of "Never Wanted to be That Girl" with Ashley McBryde.

Pearce calls this year's nomination a "full circle" moment, saying she "found out that Chris was going to sing" the song with her, "the night before [she] won [her] first Grammy."

"All little Carly ever wanted to do was country music," she told People on Thursday. "I always say it's the biggest blessing and the biggest curse to know what you want to do as a child, because ‘What if it doesn't work out?’ ‘What if it's not in the cards?’ But I would just tell her that every single dream and more than she ever wanted is going to come true. So buckle up, because it's pretty crazy."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner shut down the red carpet at the Jacquemus Womenswear at Paris Fashion Week when she arrived in a red minidress with shoulder pads.

The reality star paired the look with red heels and black sunglasses. Her daughter, Stormi Webster, sat alongside her famous mom in a matching red dress of her own.

February is a busy month for the famous family. Stormi's birthday is Feb. 1, and her brother Aire's birthday is Feb. 2. Jenner is known for throwing her daughter extravagant carnival style birthdays every year, which she calls Stormi World.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Let the birthday week begin," she captioned a recent Instagram story showing her dragging a bunch of balloons through her house in preparation for the birthday parties.