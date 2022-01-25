Expand / Collapse search
Cheryl Hines calls husband RFK Jr.'s vaccine mandate comments invoking Anne Frank 'reprehensible’

The attorney has since apologized for the reference and 'to families that suffered the Holocaust horrors'

By Nate Day | Fox News
Cheryl Hines is taking issue with her husband's most recent comments on vaccine mandates.

The 56-year-old actress is married to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 68, who has long been an outspoken critic of vaccines and mandates as the topic continues to be a divisive issue across the country amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The attorney recently made headlines for invoking teenage Holocaust victim Anne Frank into a conversation about vaccine mandates. 

"Even in Hitler Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did," he said in a recent speech, footage of which went viral earlier this week on social media. "Today, the mechanisms are being put in place that will make it so none of us can run, and none of us can hide."

He has since apologized for the comments. 

Fans were also quick to call upon Hines to speak out on the issue.

"My husband’s opinions are not a reflection of my own," the"Curb Your Enthusiasmstar replied to one such call to action on Twitter. "While we love each other, we differ on many current issues."

Fans continued to press Hines, with one suggesting she should have called Kennedy "wrong" for having mentioned Frank and the Holocaust.

Actress Cheryl Hines called out her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for his ‘reprehensible and insensitive’ comparison of vaccines mandates to Nazi Germany.

Actress Cheryl Hines called out her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for his ‘reprehensible and insensitive’ comparison of vaccines mandates to Nazi Germany. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

"Yes, I agree with you," she replied.

The response left some unsatisfied, later prompting the star to clarify that her comments were "nothing about WW II" and insisting that she "was responding to, ‘Do you stand with your husband.’"

The actress clarified her comments in a statement shared on Twitter.

    Hines said that Kennedy's ‘opinions are not a reflection of’ her own. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

    Kennedy has been an outspoken critic of vaccine mandates. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

"My husband’s reference to Anne Frank at a mandate rally in D.C. was reprehensible and insensitive," she said. "The atrocities that millions endured during the Holocaust should never be compared to anyone or anything. His opinions are not a reflection of my own."

Kennedy later apologized himself, writing on Twitter: "I apologize for my reference to Anne Frank, especially to families that suffered the Holocaust horrors. My intention was to use examples of past barbarism to show the perils from new technologies of control. To the extent my remarks caused hurt, I am truly and deeply sorry."

