'Supernatural' actress Carrie Anne Fleming dead at 51

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Carrie Anne Fleming, best known for her roles in "Supernatural" and "iZombie," has died following a courageous battle with cancer. She was 51.

"She died peacefully with her loved ones by her side," a representative for Fleming told Fox News Digital in a statement. "She is survived by her daughter. It was a great privilege to have known Carrie. She was a beautiful soul, inspiring, and above all, kind. She will be greatly missed."

Fleming died in Canada, her rep confirmed.

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Earlier this month, Jim Beaver — who portrayed Fleming's onscreen husband Bobby Singer on "Supernatural" — paid tribute to his late co-star on social media.

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"She was a powerhouse of vitality and goodwill and amazingly good nature, with a rapturous laugh and an utterly adorable personality that didn't seem to have an off switch," Beaver wrote on Facebook.

Beaver told Variety that Fleming died of breast cancer complications.

Fleming was born on Aug. 16, 1974, in Nova Scotia, Canada.

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The actress landed her first onscreen role in the 1994 TV movie "Viper," according to The Hollywood Reporter. She later received an uncredited appearance in the 1996 comedy "Happy Gilmore."

However, Fleming's most notable onscreen appearances include her role as Candy in "iZombie" from 2015 to 2019, and her role as Karen Singer in "Supernatural" for three episodes.

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Fleming also appeared in several British Columbia stage productions, including "Noises Off," "Romeo and Juliet," "Steel Magnolias" and "Fame," according to Variety.