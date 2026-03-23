'Superman' actress Valerie Perrine dead at 82

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Valerie Perrine, known for her roles in "Lenny" and "Superman," died Monday in Beverly Hills, representatives confirmed to Fox News Digital. She was 82.

Perrine's longtime friend, Stacey Souther, confirmed the actress died following complications with Parkinson's disease.

"It is with deep sadness that I share the heartbreaking news that Valerie has passed away," Stacey shared on social media.

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"She faced Parkinson’s disease with incredible courage and compassion, never once complaining. She was a true inspiration who lived life to the fullest—and what a magnificent life it was."

Souther added, "The world feels less beautiful without her in it. I love you, Valerie. I’ll see you on the other side."

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Perrine was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2015. A crowdfunding campaign initiated by Souther in 2023 to support Perrine after she lost the ability to walk raised more than $95,000.

In her obituary, Souther asked fans to consider "donating, sharing, and helping spread the word" for her funeral.

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"Her final wish is to be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery, but after more than 15 years of fighting Parkinson’s, her finances are exhausted," Souther noted.

"Let’s come together to make her last wish a reality—she truly deserves it."

Born in Texas and raised around the country as the daughter of a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army, Perrine worked as a showgirl in Las Vegas before her first big break starring in George Roy Hill’s adaptation of Kurt Vonnegut’s "Slaughterhouse-Five."

The following year, she worked alongside Jeff Bridges in "The Last American Hero," before earning accolades – and an Academy Award nomination for best actress – in Bob Fosse’s 1974 Lenny Bruce biopic "Lenny" with Dustin Hoffman.

She played Lex Luthor’s girlfriend Miss Teschmacher in "Superman" and "Superman II," before taking her talents to the small screen for "Leo & Liz in Beverly Hills" with Harvey Korman.