Emmys 2021 presenter Seth Rogen comments on lack of COVID-19 safety protocols at award show, Twitter piles on

Seth Rogen is calling out his fellow celebrities.

The 2021 Emmy Awards is among the first few award shows to have returned to normal in-person broadcasts since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. At the show, few audiences members wore masks or maintained social distancing.

Rogen, who spoke on stage early in the evening, made note of the event's lack of safety precautions.

"Let me start by saying there is way too many of us in this little room! What are we doing?" the actor said. "They said this was outdoors! It’s not! They lied to us."

The comedian joked that the room they were in was comparable to a "hermetically sealed tin."

"I would not have come to this," he said. "Why is there a roof? It is more important that we have three chandeliers than that we make sure we don’t kill Eugene Levy tonight. That is what has been decided."

Eugene Levy is, of course, an icon of comedy television, whose age of 74 puts him at a higher risk for coronavirus.

Rogen, 39, joked that it was "insane" for so many people to be packed into such a space.

"I went from wiping my groceries to having Paul Bettany sneeze in my face. That’s a big week," he said, namedropping the "WandaVision" star. "If anyone is going to sneeze in my face, Paul, I want it to be you. All right, that’s all the jokes I wrote."

While Rogen seemed to largely be joking about the lack of precautions, Twitter users were unhappy seeing celebrities without masks or other safety measures.

"No distancing, no masks. Clearly a slap in the face for all the font line workers that are still dealing with the pandemic," a viewer tweeted. "Check your privilege @TheEmmys #Emmys."

"No Masks at the #Emmys because rules are for the little people," another wrote alongside a photo of several celebrities without masks including Mandy Moore and Patrick Stewart.

"It sucks that there are no masks at the Emmys," another jabbed. "Missed opportunity and also you can catch COVID and die."

Host Cedric the Entertainer later said attendees had to be vaccinated to attend.

A rep for the Television Academy did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.