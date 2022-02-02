Former Super Bowl National Anthem singer Faith Hill recalls forgetting the lyrics at playoff game

Ahead of Super Bowl LVI next week, Faith Hill is remembering the time when she had the immense honor and felt the immense pressure of singing the National Anthem at the big game.

The "Yellowstone 1886" star appeared on "Late Night with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday where she talked with the host about when she was asked to open the game with the National Anthem in 2000 when the Tennessee Titans went up against the St. Louis Rams.

"Singing the national anthem for the Super Bowl was terrifying," she explained. "However, when I sang it, the Tennessee Titans happened to make it to the Super Bowl that same year. And I had accepted the honor, I was asked, and I said, 'Oh, my gosh, yes.' And I was like what did I just do? It's terrifying."

JANET JACKSON TALKS SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW MISHAP, RELATIONSHIP WITH JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

Although she was nervous, she was excited to be present for her team’s turn in the big game. However, she explained that the pressure on any artist to get the lyrics right is so big that they’re often the first thing to exit one’s memory. While she didn’t forget the lyrics that day, she said she almost forgot them during a different game.

"It's one of those songs you know so well and you think I'll never forget the lyrics. This happened to me before. It was at a playoff game many years prior. I was singing at a Dallas playoff game, the beginning of my career, and I was asked to sing the national anthem, playoff game," she explained. "And I'm walking out to the center of the field with this very generous guard, this woman that was walking me out, and I say to her, and this is televised, 'Would you happen to know just the first word of the National Anthem?'"

TIM MCGRAW AND FAITH HILL SET TO STAR IN ‘YELLOWSTONE' PREQUEL

Unfortunately for her, the guard drew a blank as well. So, as she was walking to the stage, she had a bright idea.

"I'm just going to sing 'Amazing Grace,' because they'll forgive me for that," she said.

Luckily, she managed to remember the lyrics by the time she got to the middle of the field and took the stage.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The duo then discussed that country artist Mickey Guyton had been tapped to sing the National Anthem at the upcoming Super Bowl game. When Colbert asked if Hill had any advice for the singer she said she had every confidence in her.

"I am such a huge fan and supporter and she is going to slay it," Hill concluded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Colbert concluded the interview segment by looking directly to the camera and jokingly saying: "Mickey, the first word is ‘Oh.’"