Super Bowl 2021 WAGs cheer on Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs

The wives and girlfriends of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs cheered on their significant others as they faced off for the Super Bowl LV.

Gisele Bundchen

The Brazilian beauty showed support for her husband, Tom Brady's team -- the Buccaneers -- by posting a selfie of herself on social media.

Camille Kostek

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek posted a video of herself in a Buccaneers' jacket on Instagram.

"ROBBY G BABY !!!! Super Bowl LV Swag," the model captioned the video.

She recently told SiriusXM’s "This is Happening with Mark Zito and Ryan Sampson" what she expects from a potential ring from the Buccaneers’ tight end.

"I do have one [in mind], I'm like a very simple, simple girl," Kostek said. "[I’m] also one of those people, you know how like, people don't tell you what they're going to name their baby until their baby is born and they tell you, that's what it is for me. I'll wait until my ring is out. And then it can be like, this is what I always wanted."

Brittany Matthews

Patrick Mahomes' fiancee Brittany Matthews simply captioned a picture of herself at the Super Bowl, "GAMETIMEEEEE."

She is expecting the couple's first child later this year.

Sydni Paige Russell

The fiancee of Tyrann Mathieu posted a moody picture with the caption, "It don't matter what happened before, what really matters happens after."