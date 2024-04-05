‘Suite Life of Zack & Cody’ star recalls choosing video games over a conversation with Matt Damon

Even Matt Damon couldn’t pull Dylan and Cole Sprouse away from their video games as kids.

The twin brothers starred in the popular Disney television show "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" from 2005 to 2008. They also starred in "The Suite Life on Deck" from 2008 until 2011.

Cole was a guest on Wednesday’s episode of "Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa."

During the episode, Cole told the story of how he and his brother were so obsessed with video games as kids that even an Oscar-winning actor couldn't tear them away.

"So my brother and I were in set school at the time, and we were really into ’World of Warcraft,’" Cole explained.

"One of the PAs comes knocking on the set school door and goes, ‘Oh, you guys, you won't believe it. Matt Damon is going to be here today. His kids love the show, so he's gonna be here in like thirty minutes,’ and I remember Dylan and I turning to each other and just going, ‘Ugh. I can't believe we have to get off of ‘World of Warcraft’ right now.’ We must have been fifteen," the "Riverdale" actor explained.

When Damon arrived on the set of the show, the crew was in awe of the A-list star, except for the young twins, that is.

"Matt Damon knocks on the door, and every crew member is behind him in the hall just looking and amazed at Matt Damon," Cole recalled. "And I don't know if Dylan and I even turned away from our computers to say hi. This was how ridiculous we were as children. I think he came in and was like, ‘Hey guys. Wow, so nice to meet you,’ and we were like, ‘Yeah, yeah. Hey man. Hey, how you doing?’ and just went right back to the game."

"I look back on that story now, and I'm actually like, I love it because it, you know, the whole ethos of whatever that was around us didn't really affect us," he said. "We were just being kids and playing video games."

The Sprouse brothers haven’t had the chance to meet with Damon since their very short conversation back in their Disney Channel days, but Cole feels assured that if they ever do meet again, all will be well.

"I'm sure if I ever meet Matt Damon again, I'm just gonna say, ‘I'm sorry’ and it'll be all good," Sprouse said.