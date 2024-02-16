Former Disney star Cole Sprouse's graphic on-set accident: 'I had split my pants'

Cole Sprouse is getting real about his most embarrassing moment.

During an interview with Elle for its "Ask Me Anything" series, Cole spoke about his time starring as Jughead on the hit CW teen drama "Riverdale." The actor recalled filming a scene for the show in which he had limited attempts to knock a door open and react to seeing a dead body.

"I scramble backwards against the door frame and on like my elbows and my legs," he explained. "Like, I'm leaning back against the door. Like, I'm startled. Oh my God, there's a dead milkman. They go cut, and I'm like, ‘Damn, I nailed that look down.’ I had split my pants.

"My whole genitals were just hanging right in center frame. I mean, like full on, dude," he continued. "I look down, I go, ‘Are my b---s out?’ It was one of the funniest events in all seven years of that show, and it happened right towards the end."

FORMER DISNEY CHILD STAR COLE SPROUSE LOST HIS VIRGINITY AT 14 WHILE ON FAMILY VACATION: 'SO CRINGEY'

Cole starred as Jughead on the show for seven seasons, from 2017 to 2023, alongside Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa and Camila Mendes.

Based on the popular comic book characters from Archie Comics, "Riverdale" follows high school students Veronica Lodge, Betty Cooper, Jughead and Archie Andrews as they navigate romance, school and family, and they inevitably get sucked into uncovering the town's dark mysteries.

As in most teen dramas, the characters in "Riverdale" were often put in unrealistic and exaggerated situations.

"We waterboarded someone with maple syrup. That was pretty insane," he said. "I think eventually the writers reached a point where they were like, ‘How are we gonna jump the shark this episode?’ I wish everyone would have seen the table reads because all of us were laughing so hard in every table read. But then you gotta get on set, and you gotta take it super, super serious."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Cole started his career as a child actor, starring alongside Adam Sandler in "Big Daddy" and appearing as Ben on the show "Friends" for a few episodes. His big break came in 2005, when he began starring in "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" on Disney Channel with his twin brother Dylan Sprouse.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in January, Cole shared he is still friends with many of the cast and crew, saying, "When you spend eight years with a crew inside a soundstage, it's kind of inevitable" they would become such close friends.

"If I'm being fully honest, when you shoot that many episodes of a show, they kind of all blend together as one big amorphous memory," he explained. "So, I don't really remember too much of that period.

"The specific details are kind of lost. It was a different time."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The show and its spin-off, "The Suite Life on Deck," also helped launch the careers of many of its other young stars, including Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens and Debby Ryan.