Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and other celebrities who have shared the big screen multiple times

Hollywood has cultivated many relationships on and off screen.

Many actors have shared the screen to make movie magic on more than one occasion.

Actors like Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have done a lot of comedy work together, while Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan have contributed to timeless love stories. There are even real-life couples, like Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone who have worked together on camera.

Take a look at these celebrities who have been co-stars on multiple occasions.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling have starred alongside each other in three movies. The first was the 2011 rom-com "Crazy Stupid Love."

The two were co-stars again in the 2013 film "Gangster Squad" and the 2016 Oscar-winning movie "La La Land."

"La La Land" received rave reviews from critics. The movie earned fourteen Oscar nominations, tying it with "Titanic" and "All About Eve" for the most nominations ever for a single movie.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

The "Saturday Night Live" co-stars have joined forces for many movies and television shows over the years. Arguably the most popular movie for the duo was "Mean Girls," the 2004 film written by Fey. Fey plays Ms. Norbury in the film and Poehler plays the "cool mom" to Regina George.

Other popular movies starring Fey and Poehler are "Baby Mama," "Sisters" and "Wine Country."

George Clooney and Brad Pitt

George Clooney and Brad Pitt's first time sharing the screen was a massive hit. They both starred in "Ocean's Eleven" in 2001 and continued with their roles in the franchise for "Ocean's Twelve" and "Ocean's Thirteen."

Their work together also includes a small cameo by Pitt in "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind" and a collaboration in "Burn After Reading."

Clooney has also done a lot of work with Julia Roberts over the years. Roberts plays the wife of Clooney's character, Danny Ocean, in two movies of the "Ocean's" franchise. She also stars in "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind" and "Money Monster."

Adam Sandler and Rob Schneider … and Drew Barrymore … and Jennifer Aniston

Adam Sandler has worked with multiple actors frequently throughout his career. One of those actors is Rob Schneider.

The comedic duo starred in movies including "Big Daddy," "50 First Dates," "You Don't Mess with The Zohan," "Grown Ups," "The Ridiculous 6" and "Sandy Wexler."

Drew Barrymore is another STAR Sandler has shared the screen with many times. The two have become frequent love interests in rom-coms with "The Wedding Singer," "50 First Dates" and "Blended."

Sandler's other frequent rom-com love interest is Jennifer Aniston. The pair first worked together in 2011'S "Just Go With It."

They also play a married couple in 2019's "Murder Mystery" and "Murder Mystery 2."

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have seen a lot of success together over the years. Damon and Affleck were extras in "Field of Dreams" before they appeared in "School Ties," "Glory Daze" and "Chasing Amy" together.

This led to the release of "Good Will Hunting," a film they wrote the screenplay for and starred in. "Good Will Hunting" received nine Oscar nominations and won two awards, including best screenplay. Shortly after, the two were in the film "Dogma."

Most recently, Damon and Affleck were co-stars in "The Last Duel" and "Air."

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder

In 1992, Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder first shared the screen for "Bram Stoker’s Dracula." They were also both in "A Scanner Darkly" in 2006 and "The Private Lives of Pippa Lee" in 2009.

The most recent project between Reeves and Ryder was the 2018 movie "Destination Wedding."

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans are widely known for their roles in the Marvel franchise, in which Evans plays Steve Rogers (Captain America) and Scarlett Johansson plays Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow).

Although the two have played heroes in many movies together, including the "Avengers" films and "Captain America: Civil War," they were love interests in two rom-coms.

They co-starred in "The Perfect Score" in 2004 and "The Nanny Diaries" in 2007.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Mark Ruffalo

Similar to Johansson and Evans, Gwyneth Paltrow and Mark Ruffalo share the screen in multiple Marvel movies, but they also co-starred in two rom-coms.

Paltrow plays Pepper Potts in many Marvel movies, like the "Avengers" and "Iron Man" films. Ruffalo plays Bruce Banner (The Hulk) in several films.

The two took on different roles in the more romance-centered movies "View from the Top" and "Thanks for Sharing."

Kevin Hart and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

This two-man comedy team first worked together on "Central Intelligence" in 2016. They also worked together on "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" in 2017 and the movie's 2019 sequel.

Hart also had a small cameo in "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw."

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone

Ben Falcone, the real-life husband of Melissa McCarthy, has made many appearances in her popular films.

Perhaps his most memorable appearance was in the 2011 movie "Bridesmaids." Falcone also appeared in movies like "The Heat," "Tammy," "The Boss" and "Spy."

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly acted side by side in the 2008 comedy "Step Brothers."

The actors also joined forces in "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" and "Holmes & Watson."

Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson

Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson have become frequent co-stars. They both star in the "Meet the Fockers" franchise and the "Night at the Museum" movies.

Stiller and Wilson are in both "Zoolander" movies and stand-alone films like "Starsky & Hutch," "Permanent Midnight" and "Royal Tenenbaums."

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan have become a beloved on-screen couple with their joint performance in romance movies like "Sleepless and Seattle" and "You've Got Mail."

The two were also in "Joe Versus the Volcano" in 1990 and the Ryan-directed 2015 film "Ithaca."

Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci

Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci have been co-stars many times throughout their successful Hollywood careers.

Popular movies starring both actors are "Raging Bull," "Once Upon a Time in America," "Goodfellas," "Casino," "The Good Shepherd" and "The Irishman."

Seth Rogen and James Franco

The list of projects Seth Rogen and James Franco have been in together is a long one. "Pineapple Express," "This Is the End" and "The Interview" are a few of the popular movies starring the two.

Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort

The movies starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort all came out around the same time.

The two played siblings in the three movies making up the "Divergent" series.

They also played a couple in the romance "The Fault in Our Stars," based on the popular book by John Green. The "Fault In Our Stars" and the first "Divergent" film both came out in 2014.

Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper

Jennifer Lawrence earned an Oscar for her role in the 2012 film "Silver Linings Playbook," starring alongside Bradley Cooper.

The two also starred together in "American Hustle" and "Serena."