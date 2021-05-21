'Storage Wars' launches investigation after Jarrod Schulz is charged with domestic violence: report

The A&E network has reportedly launched an investigation to determine the future of "Storage Wars" star Jarrod Schulz after he was charged with domestic violence.

TMZ reports that Schulz's role on the show is "in limbo" as A&E is conducting a probe. The Orange County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Fox News that Schulz has been charged with one count of domestic violence, a misdemeanor.

The Orange County DA said the incident took place on April 30 in Lake Forest, Calif. A complaint obtained by Fox News lists Schulz's victim as a "Jane Doe" who is someone "he previously had a relationship with."

Reps for the network declined to comment on the alleged investigation. A rep for Schulz could not be reached.

" Storage Wars " began in 2010, and at its core are Schulz and his ex, Brandi Passante. Until last month, the show hadn't been on air since 2018, and while there could be a multitude of reasons behind the hiatus, one could be the split of the former couple .

Once planning to get hitched, the couple broke up in 2018, as Passante revealed on "The Dad Diary" YouTube channel last summer, per Newsweek .

The split may have come as a surprise to fans, considering their wedding planning was chronicled in the "Storage Wars" spin-off "Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job" back in 2014 -- though they never tied the knot.

The reason for the split is murky, but Passante, 40, has indicated that it isn't so friendly by sharing a promotional poster of the show featuring her ex and placing a demon emoji over his face.

The star has also dropped breadcrumbs regarding the end of her relationship with Schulz, 43.

In her interview on "The Dad Diary," Passante said she was parenting her and Schulz's two children on her own.

"I did a lot of it on my own anyway, but it's the scary dad voice in the background that we're missing," she said at the time, later adding: "I have them all the time, 24/7 they're here with me, so I have to navigate that."

The new season confirmed their split and showed the exes running into one another at storage locker auctions.

In February, Passante again addressed her split from Schulz in an interview on the "Spirit Talk" YouTube show, where she also revealed that she's not seeing anyone seriously -- though Schulz's social media indicates that he has a new partner.

"I wasn't really allowed to have an identity for many, many years. And so these last couple of years I'm kind of coming into my own and figuring out who I am," she said. "I just don't have an attachment to anyone."

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.