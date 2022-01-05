Expand / Collapse search
Marriage
Published

Steven Spielberg’s daughter, Sasha, engaged to restauranteur Keith McNally’s son, Harry

The pair got engaged on New Year's Eve

By Julius Young | Fox News
Steven Spielberg’s daughter, Sasha Spielberg, is engaged.

Famed Balthazar restaurateur Keith McNally’s son, Harry McNally, is the lucky groom-to-be after he announced the news on his Instagram on Monday.

"When Harry (McNally) Proposed to Sasha (Spielberg) on New Year’s Eve She……..said Yes!" he captioned a table side photo post of the couple.

Sasha is Spielberg’s daughter with wife Kate Capshaw — while Harry’s mom is McNally’s ex, Lynn Wagenknecht.

On Wednesday, Sasha, 31, posted to Twitter a November 2020 diary entry that reads: "I’m gonna marry Harry!" and quipped to her followers that "My diary proves to be right yet again" while flashing a sparkling engagement ring.

"This was after our FIRST date am I a freak or what (I also never previously made big proclamations like this)," she shared in a follow-up tweet.

Sasha is Steven Spielberg’s daughter with wife Kate Capshaw. The two are pictured here.

Sasha is Steven Spielberg’s daughter with wife Kate Capshaw. The two are pictured here. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Sasha makes her living as a singer and actress who performs under the stage name Buzzy Lee while Harry is an artist and designer based in New York City.

Sasha Spielberg is engaged to Keith McNally's son, Harry.

Sasha Spielberg is engaged to Keith McNally's son, Harry. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

Back in July, Sasha shared a photo on Instagram of herself cozying up to Harry, with the caption, "I'm in love and I don't care who knows it! (Please don't unfollow)."

