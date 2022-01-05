Steven Spielberg’s daughter, Sasha, engaged to restauranteur Keith McNally’s son, Harry

Steven Spielberg’s daughter, Sasha Spielberg, is engaged.

Famed Balthazar restaurateur Keith McNally’s son, Harry McNally, is the lucky groom-to-be after he announced the news on his Instagram on Monday.

"When Harry (McNally) Proposed to Sasha (Spielberg) on New Year’s Eve She……..said Yes!" he captioned a table side photo post of the couple.

Sasha is Spielberg’s daughter with wife Kate Capshaw — while Harry’s mom is McNally’s ex, Lynn Wagenknecht.

On Wednesday, Sasha, 31, posted to Twitter a November 2020 diary entry that reads: "I’m gonna marry Harry!" and quipped to her followers that "My diary proves to be right yet again" while flashing a sparkling engagement ring.

"This was after our FIRST date am I a freak or what (I also never previously made big proclamations like this)," she shared in a follow-up tweet.

Sasha makes her living as a singer and actress who performs under the stage name Buzzy Lee while Harry is an artist and designer based in New York City.

Back in July, Sasha shared a photo on Instagram of herself cozying up to Harry, with the caption, "I'm in love and I don't care who knows it! (Please don't unfollow)."