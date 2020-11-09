Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela says working in adult entertainment has been part of 'healing journey'

Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela is fond of her career choice.

In February, the 24-year-old star told The Sun that she was working to launch a career as a sex worker, having already begun filming "solo" adult entertainment videos.

Just days after the announcement, Mikaela was arrested on allegations of domestic violence, but the charges were later dropped.

Now, with her legal drama behind her, the adopted daughter of the legendary director and his wife Kate Capshaw is opening up about the career she's forged for herself.

"I’m really enjoying work, and it’s giving me a whole new life-affirming way to be,” she told the Daily Beast recently. “It opened up a gateway into being able to dance. The best part of it has been that anytime I want to I can just go into work, and go dance."

Per the outlet, Mikaela streams live and taped videos on an adult content platform from her home in Nashville, Tenn.

While some may gawk at the prospect, Mikaela's parents have been supportive of her work, citing the progress she's made as a person since embarking on such a career.

She told the outlet that about two years ago, she was "heartbroken, vulnerable, and felt like my soul had kind of been split in two," and turned to drinking to console such feelings.

"I’m a harm-reductionist, and I’m in the middle of a healing journey. About two years ago, I was at my worst," she said. "I will say this: Harm-reduction is about doing your best and keeping your goals in mind with any substance that you may have ever had a problem with. It’s about making smaller goals that are more attainable."

Furthermore, Mikaela expanded on what she's learned about herself during her work in the industry, which she says is "not full-service" and within the bounds of "online and dance-only."

"Here’s what I’ve learned about myself from doing this kind of work: I’ve learned that I’m not hypersexual at all, actually, which in the long run has cost me money," the star explained to the Daily Beast. "I’ve learned that I do not enjoy hardcore content personally. Whatever you decide to make is your decision, but I enjoy soft content and passion content. My long-term goal with self-expression is to work with a company that does passion-oriented content."

Mikaela also reflected on her arrest and the subsequent coverage, saying she felt as though she was made out to be a "spooky media caricature of what we don’t want in society."

Additionally, she said she felt that sharing exact details of the incident could put her "safety in jeopardy."

"I felt almost like a racialist caricature of a Jew or a Black woman in those moments, because I maintained my innocence that entire time," she said. "And that’s all I can say about it."

At the time of the arrest, Mikaela's then-fiance Chuck Pankow told Fox News that the incident was "a misunderstanding."

