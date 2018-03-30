Steven Raichlen's Delicious 'Dinosaur Bones' Recipe!

You're guaranteed a delicious dinner with Steven Raichlen's ribs recipe!

• "Dinosaur Bones” With Shanghai Seasonings

Ingredients:

Meat

2 racks beef long ribs (beef back ribs), 5 to 6 pounds

Rub

3 tablespoons sugar

3 tablespoons coarse salt (kosher or sea)

Shanghai Barbecue Sauce

1 cup hoisin sauce

1/3 cup Chinese rice wine (Shaoxing) or dry sherry

1/3 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup ketchup

1 1/2 cups wood chips or chunks, soaked for 1 hour in water to cover, then drained

2 tablespoons chopped scallion greens or chives, for serving

Method:

1. Prepare the ribs: Place a rack of ribs meat side down on a baking sheet. Remove the thin, papery membrane from the back of the rack by inserting a slender implement, such as a butter knife or the tip of a meat thermometer, under it. The best place to start is on one of the middle bones. Using a dishcloth, paper towel or pliers for a secure grip, peel off the membrane. Repeat with the remaining rack.

2. Make the rub: Combine all of the ingredients in a small bowl and mix well

3. Make the Shanghai Barbecue Sauce: In a nonreactive saucepan, combine the hoisin sauce, rice wine, soy sauce, sugar, ketchup, vinegar, garlic, ginger and minced scallions. Cook over low heat, stirring frequently, until the sauce thickens, 5 to 10 minutes.

4. Generously sprinkle the ribs on both sides with the rub, using about 1 tablespoon per side and rubbing it onto the meat. (Any leftover rub will keep for several weeks in a sealed jar away from heat and light.) Cover the ribs with plastic wrap and refrigerate them while you set up the grill.

5. Set up a charcoal grill for indirect grilling and heat to medium. Place a large drip pan in the center of the grill. When ready to cook, brush and oil the grill grate. Place the ribs bone side down in the center of the grate over the drip pan and away from the heat. Toss half of the wood chips on each mound of coals. Cover the grill and cook the ribs until they are well-browned, cooked through and tender enough to pull apart with your fingers, 1 1/2 to 2 hours. When the ribs are done, the meat will have shrunk back from the ends of the bones by about 1/4-inch.

6. Just before serving, brush the ribs on both sides with the Shanghai Barbecue Sauce and move them directly over the fire. Grill until the sauce is sizzling, 1 to 3 minutes per side; watch carefully so the sugars in the barbecue sauce don’t burn. Transfer the ribs to a large platter or cutting board and let rest for a few minutes. Cut into 1- or 2-rib pieces, sprinkle the chopped scallion greens on top and serve the remaining barbecue sauce on the side.