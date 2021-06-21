Steve Lawrence's son David accused of taking advantage of father's dementia

David Lawrence, the son of singer Steve Lawrence, has been accused of taking advantage of his father who has dementia.

Steve's companion and manager, Judy Tannen, claims in docs obtained by People magazine on Monday that David is preventing her from taking care of him.

In a legal petition, Tannen wants David removed as the point person making decisions for the 85-year-old. According to Tannen, she's worked with the singer for 64 years, noting that his wife, Eydie "trusted not only their careers with [her], but all of their personal affairs." Tannen said Eydie named "her to every conceivable fiduciary role and capacity imaginable."

Tannen also alleges that after Eydie's death in 2013, she and Steve became companions who "leaned heavily on each other for emotional support and companionship."

They've supposedly been living together as "companions since approximately 2014." Tannen is alleging in Steve's estate planning, she can live in his home for five years after his death and get half of his music business that she managed.

Steve was diagnosed with Alzheimer's back in 2019. Tannen insists that David is "malevolently keeping [her] from fulfilling her promise to take care of Steve through thick and thin."

The petition alleges that David is also "selling off heirlooms that Steve wanted Judy to be able to give to people who would appreciate them, including family members, who, unlike David, want memories, not money."

Steve is accused of selling his father's home in Las Vegas and an apartment in Los Angeles and then using $74,000 to fund his own music.

Tannen's problems with Steve started when she was admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 in February this year and David was appointed with the "power to make health care decisions for her in the event of her incapacity."

She calls the decision the "worst mistake of her life," alleging it allowed David to "exploit [her] and do unthinkable harm to Steve at the same time."

"While Tannen was gravely sick with COVID-19, David weaponized Judy's trust, abusing her right of privacy to her medical information to have her declared incapacitated, and then systematically removing Judy from every fiduciary position Steve and Eydie had conferred upon her," the petition reads.

A rep for Tannen told Fox News, "It is frightening to think that you give everything to your children and this is how they repay you in your final days. But it seems David has made his Devil’s wager one of them will die before anyone forces David to let them be together again. I hope not, because it’s painful to see Judy dying of heartbreak and the awful guilt that Steve will think she abandoned him."

The Lawrence family could not immediately be reached for comment.

Per People magazine, David has not yet filed his response to Tannen's allegations.