Stephen Colbert compares political ideology of Biden, Harris to 'Rockefeller Republicans'

"The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert is the latest to describe the politics of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as further right than what they've campaigned on.

On Thursday night, Colbert discussed the Biden-Harris ticket with Showtime's "The Circus" executive producers Mark McKinnon and Alex Wagner. McKinnon was describing the difficulty for the Trump campaign to develop its line of attacks towards the Democratic vice presidential candidate due to what he suggested was her fluid political characterization.

"They're trying to paint her as a radical leftie and part of the reason why she was unsuccessful in the Democratic primary is because she wasn't," McKinnon told Colbert. "In fact, she has a lot of attributes that are good for a general election, like a tough former prosecutor [inaudible] Republicans and independents, so that line of attack isn't going to work very well."

"When I was a kid, we would have called Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ‘Rockefeller Republicans,'" Colbert said, something both McKinnon and Wagner agreed with.

There has been an increasing trend in the media to portray Harris as more moderate than she actually is. The New York Times raised eyebrows by labeling her a "pragmatic moderate" while an op-ed from The Washington Post called her a "small-c conservative."

ABC News anchor George Stephanopolous described the California senator as coming from the "middle of the road, moderate wing" of the Democratic Party.

During her own presidential run, Harris expressed her support for the Green New Deal, Medicare-for-all, decriminalizing illegal border crossings, and mandatory gun buybacks.

"Biden has always said he intends to be a 'transition candidate,' and it’s increasingly clear that he understands that transition as leading to a more diverse, liberal America," Klein concluded.